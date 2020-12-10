More to these headphones than can be seen on the surface

The Microsoft Surface headphones were one of my favourite headphones last year, but with only decent ANC, it was hard to recommend them at €400. Surface Headphones 2 look almost identical to the originals but now offer improved ANC and a lower price tag.

Design

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2.

From a design standpoint, the Surface Headphones 2 have not changed much from the original. The only two differences I could see are that the earcups can now swivel a full 180-degrees instead of 90-degrees and the power button is now more prominent.

You still get the same quality materials including super-soft earpads, which feel cosy and comfortable. This soft-padding is also nice and thick in the headband which has a good range of size adjustment to suit any head shape and proportions.

Unlike the originals, which were only available in platinum, Surface Headphones 2 come in light grey and matte black. I received the latter for this review and found black to be less susceptible to getting grubby as the lighter platinum colour did over time. The matte black finish is a favourite of mine and I like the small details like the shiny Microsoft logo on either side of the headband.

The overall construction is solid and there’s some weight to them at 290g and they don’t feel heavy while wearing them. By comparison, the Bose QC35s at 235g feel slightly lighter and more comfortable. The Sony WH-1000XM4s weigh 254g, which falls right in the middle of the two aforementioned in both weight and comfort.

The headphones come with a matching fabric hard case, which offers excellent protection and a netted pouch to store the cables. It’s nice and flat making it easy to pack into a rucksack or bag.

Controls

The physical controls and touch gestures on the Surface Headphone 2 are best-in-class.

The physical controls and touch gestures on the Surface Headphone 2 are best-in-class. There’s no faffing with awkward touch controls when you want to simply turn up or down the volume. Like on the originals you turn the large dial on the right earcup to change the volume. This makes such a big difference to useability. There’s also a large dial on the left earcup and this is for controlling the 13 levels of active noise cancellation.

You do get touch controls on the outside of the ear cup. A tap and hold will summon your voice assistant on either Android, PC or iPhone devices. Two taps will skip to the next track in your playlist and three taps will play the previous track. You can also use the touch controls to answer (double tap), reject (long press) or mute a call using the dedicated mute button.

I love the power button which turns off or on with a quick press. It has just the right amount of exertion force required to turn it on and off without turning itself on by accident. I hate headphones that require a long press to power on and off.

I love that putting the headphones into pairing Bluetooth pairing mode while on requires a few seconds of a press and hold on the power button.

Features and performance

Like the originals, there’s still a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for a wired connection. Battery performance is now up to 18.5 hours of music listening time with ANC off or up to 15 hours of voice calls.

Microsoft quotes two hours to charge the headphones but like every other set of headphones, they don’t come with a power adaptor. It does come with a long 1.5m USB-C cable as well as a 1.2m audio cable. A quick five minutes of changing will see you good for up to an hour of listening.

Battery performance is slightly better than the originals but still falls short of the Bose 700 with up to 20 hours or the WH-1000XM4 at up to 30 hours, although both cost substantially more.

The Surface Headphones 2 now support Qualcomm aptX, an audio codec used for transmitting high-resolution audio wirelessly from Bluetooth-enabled devices. This is a nice addition that wasn’t available on the original Surface Headphones.

Surprisingly, there’s no support for AAC, a format used mostly on iPhones, but some Android devices, for high-quality audio. Unfortunately, when used on an iPhone, you’re stuck with SBC, which is a base-level compatible codec with lower bit rates.

That being said, I did use the Surface Headphones 2 on an iPhone and the sound quality was still excellent to my ears, but audiophiles might think otherwise if streaming from high-res sources.

Bluetooth 5.0 is supported for longer wireless ranges and a more secure connection. In my time of testing, I didn’t experience any issues with dropouts even while playing hi-res (96.kHz) audio using Qobuz Studio steaming service on either iPhone or Android.

Active noise cancellation performance

ANC on the original Surface Headphones was an area of weakness when compared to models in the same price bracket. The Surface Headphones have improved the ANC and I love the granular control you have using the left dial.

Comparing the two headphones side-by-side I could hear an improvement, especially in vocals and lower bases tones. My noisy home office with computer fans whirring was silenced when I donned the headphones.

Listening to music, even at lower volumes, made the world around me fade to the point where all I could hear was the music.

I did find that if I pressed the ear cups against my head the ANC improved dramatically. I’m guessing that compressing the soft padding improved the seal and passive noise isolation. If Microsoft used a more dense foam this might improve ANC but reduce comfort.

Software

The Surface Audio app is available for both iOS and Android and offers almost identical features. Within the app, you can perform firmware updates, rename the headphones or adjust the five-band equaliser.

You can also toggle on or off touch control, allow voice prompts and enable aptX audio. The Surface Headphones 2 can connect up to two devices simultaneously and in the app, you can see which devices are currently connected as well as ones that are paired but disconnected.

This is a fantastic feature where you can turn off and on devices in the app rather than have to reconnect them manually.

Sound Quality

This is always a subjective subject and it really depends on the type of device you connect to, the genre of music or format of media you watch.

I often use headphones to watch TV, YouTube and listen to podcasts and in all these areas the Surface Headphones 2s do an excellent job.

Out of the box, they sound good, but with a little tweaking on the EQ, I was able to improve the sound to my liking. There are five EQ presets, but you can also save custom presets.

The sound is nicely balanced with a decent spacial stereo soundstage. With a flat EQ, the bass is not overpowering. Mids and highs are clean with good clarity even in complex tunes with lots of instruments.

After listening to hours of a variety of genres of music I can say the Surface Headphone 2s managed to provide an enjoyable listening experience. While watching movies, vocals were well centred with good stereo sound effects and onscreen environmental awareness. Also, voice and video were perfectly in sync even while using them on the iPhone using the standard SBC codec.

Verdict

When you take into account all the tweaks and minor improvements over the original, the Surface Headphones 2 are well worth it, especially at the new lower price.

Microsoft Store €275.44