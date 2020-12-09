Cork AI firm launches accelerator for Irish start-ups with €250,000 prize

Altada co-founder described the program as “a real passion project"
Niamh Parker and Allan Beechinor, co-founders of Altada Picture: Clare Keogh

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 10:05
Nicole Glennon

Altada Technology Solutions, a Cork AI firm which helps clients manage GDPR and cyber security threats amongst other issues, is inviting applications for an accelerator program supporting early-stage startups and entrepreneurs with €250,000 available in seed funding.

The five month Alsessor program, developed in partnership with Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s innovation workspace, is targeted at early-stage AI companies in the retail, digital, health, fintech, insurtech, regulatory and compliance sectors, who are at the prototype or proof of concept phase.

Altada co-founder and CEO Allan F. Beechinor has over 20 years of experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, and was involved in developing the first MSc for Artificial Intelligence in Ireland and contributing to IDA Ireland’s ‘Ireland AI Island’ project.

During the course of the AI Island project, Mr Beechinor said it was identified that establishing skilled AI workers was just one part of the solution, there was also a need to assist the many “smart and brave” people that were already entering the start-up space as well as provide funding.

The accelerator program will provide funding for start-ups but more importantly, Beechinor says, it will “give them access to mentors that have done it before.” 

Mentors on the program will include Stijn Christiaens, Co-founder & CTO of Collibra and Prof Linda Hogan, Professor of Ecumenics at Trinity College Dublin alongside Altada co-founders Allan Beechinor and Niamh Parker.

The husband and wife team have been involved in a number of AI start-ups themselves, including Alana AI and Beacon AI, before setting up AI data compliance firm, Altada Technology Solutions. 

“Altada greatly benefited as participants of the CorkBIC International Security Accelerator so we know that the right support is critical at an early stage for startups to succeed," Niamh Parker said, describing the accelerator program as “a real passion project.”  

“It's very difficult in the start-up world to find out how to get a clear path, how to get investor ready and the right product market fit,” she said.

“Participation in a programme like this could be the difference between a startup making it or not.”

Alsessor is now inviting applications for the program which will run for five months starting in January 2021, with at least 18 face to face gatherings throughout the program by way of organised workshops and events.

There are ten places on the program with applications open until next Friday, December 18.

Dell partners with CIT to fast-track AI projects

Tyndall seeks applicants for Deep Tech start-up programme

Tyndall seeks applicants for Deep Tech start-up programme

