Tyndall seeks applicants for Deep Tech start-up programme

Cork’s Tyndall National Institute is seeking applicants for a new pre-accelerator programme for deep-tech start-ups with a €20,000 prize fund.

Individuals or teams with “scalable ideas” are being invited to apply for the programme which aims to help emerging entrepreneurial ideas and early-stage start-ups in the area of photonics and microelectronics, covering technology areas such as energy efficient chips, power semi-conductors, smart sensors, advanced optical equipment, and compound materials and applications.

The four-month programme will run from February to May of next year, and will help entrepreneurial explorers to “stress test their idea” and “learn from the best” European semiconductor companies, such as OSRAM and IQE.

In its call for applicants, Tyndall Explorer, which is based on the University College Cork campus, said it is most interested in ideas that will “address the global societal and environmental challenges that we face today.”

These could include but are not limited to, solutions for health and wellbeing, a greener sustainable society, smart agriculture and transport.

The Institute said the idea behind the pre-accelerator programme is to stimulate the formation of high value deep-tech ventures, which will in turn support the growth of the Irish economy and jobs.

Global investment in deep-tech has soared from $9.8bn in 2015 to $17.8bn in 2018, with €7.7 billion invested in deep-techs in Europe in 2019.

The call for entries is now open to any resident of the Republic of Ireland or Europe, in research or in industry, who have a deep-tech idea at start-up stage and who have not previously received investment funding for their idea.

Overall, six ideas will be selected to participate, culminating in a programme showcase where one winner will receive a cash prize of €20,000.

Tyndall Explorer lead, Dr. Patrick Morrissey said they are looking to identify and support emerging start-up ideas in the area of deep-tech "to stimulate new high value ventures that will have economic value, impact and international reach."

"There are huge opportunities for Ireland to lead the way in deep-tech solutions. We are already competing in technology development and initiatives such as this will sharpen Ireland’s competitive edge and create new SMEs and jobs across a variety of sectors."

“Those selected will come away from the Explorer programme with idea validation, an expanded network across Europe’s leading semiconductor companies, and investment opportunities," he said.