YouTube to warn users over potentially offensive comments before posting

YouTube has also announced that it is testing a new comment filter tool in YouTube Studio, the backend video management area for creators.
YouTube to warn users over potentially offensive comments before posting

Google-owned YouTube says the new prompt is designed to ‘keep comments respectful’ Picture: John Stillwell/PA

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 10:39
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

YouTube users can expect to see warnings before comments are posted if they contain potentially offensive material, the video-sharing site has revealed.

The Google-owned service will start prompting people to reflect should an insulting message be detected, in order to “keep comments respectful”.

The feature will not block comments altogether but will instead offer users the option of editing their post or continuing as it is.

The site said it “may not always get it right” as the new system is continuously learning.

“Our system learns from content that has been repeatedly reported by users,” YouTube said.

“We hope to learn more about what comments may be considered offensive as we continue to develop it.

“We know there is more work to be done and this is just a start.”

The reminder will only appear on Android initially.

YouTube has also announced that it is testing a new comment filter tool in YouTube Studio, the backend video management area for creators.

Potentially inappropriate and hurtful comments will be automatically held for review, with the option to remove without reading them at all.

Writing on Twitter, YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki said: “We’ve been looking closely at how our policies and products are working for everyone, and specifically for the Black community.”

Read More

Resident of Waterford hostel reacts in dismay after two men found dead

More in this section

IBM stock Vaccine ‘cold chain’ distribution network targeted by hackers, IBM says
A great cup of coffee every time at the touch of a button A great cup of coffee every time at the touch of a button
The boombastic fantastic PartyBox 310 wireless speaker The boombastic fantastic PartyBox 310 wireless speaker
youtubepa-sourceplace: uk
Facebook coronavirus misinformation

Facebook to start removing false claims about new coronavirus vaccines

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices