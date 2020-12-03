The boombastic fantastic PartyBox 310 wireless speaker

I’m pretty sure I’m not the consumer type JBL had in mind when the designed the PartyBox series, but now that I’ve spent quality time with the PartyBox 310, I will say I’ve been impressed. There’s nothing subtle about this massive transportable speaker and it makes no apologies for being loud and boombastic fantastic.

Design

JBL PartyBox 310 with lighting effects.

I’ve used speaker systems like the 310 in the past, so my expectations weren’t very high as they were utilitarian and not stylish. As soon as I took a rest after taking the behemoth out of its box, I was floored by the beautiful design, which features curvy edges, soft rubber buttons on top that light up as well as roller wheels and a pull up handle to make it easy to move.

The PartyBox 310 is designed in such a way that you can stand it up or place it on either of two sides thanks to striking orange rubber feet that protect the body and reduces vibration. This means you can put it pretty much anywhere as long as it can take the size and weight of 17.4 kg. However, the controls are on the top so horizontal placement is a little awkward unless you just use the PartyBox app to control playback and volume.

Features

The 310 comes with an IPX4 splashproof rating which means it can handle light rain or a splash of liquid but not a downpour. All of the control buttons on the top are sealed. The power port and input control panels on the back have large rubber flaps for a tight seal.

The power and Bluetooth buttons have backlighting as well as the bass boost. It will start turning orange when the battery gets low. In the middle are controls for the mic/karaoke/guitar inputs which adjust bass, treble and echo effects. These only affect vocals coming from the mic or guitar inputs on the back. Strangely, there’s no EQ for audio coming through the speaker. There are also three dedicated DJ effects buttons which play short sound samples of clapping, horn, clapping, scratch 1/2/3, barking, like, boo and ready. You can play all of these sounds using the app but only three of them via the physical controls. Unfortunately, you can’t seem to add your own sounds and ultimately, it seems like a bit of a gimmick to me, but I’m sure budding DJs will enjoy the novelty.

JBL PartyBox 310 with smooth-glide wheels.

The karaoke mode allows for the mic input to sing along with your favourite songs, although I didn’t have any mics to test this feature. I do play the guitar and had a great time playing along with my favourite tunes through the speaker. My guitar doesn’t have its own EQ, so it was nice to be able to adjust this as well as add a little echo for effect. This isn’t going to replace a dedicated guitar amp but it just makes the 310 more feature-rich

The 310 also features an impressive lighting feature which can strobe and flash along with the music. The PartyApp provides additional effects and controls over this but the dedicated effects button the speaker can cycle through the presets. Via the app, you can specify a colour for the light sequencing effects which is a nice option to have. You can choose to turn off the lighting and just enjoy the music. When turning up and down the volume, the top speaking lighting ring displays the volume setting in real-time.

Around the back, there’s a USB socket (5v/2.1A) which you can use to charge your phone or plug in a USB stick with music. There’s a 3.5mm AUX, a 12V DC power input for charging (adaptor sold separately) and an in and out input to daisy chain other speakers to the 310. However, you can also wirelessly connect two PartyBox 310s together as a stereo pair. I didn’t get to try this setup but I would expect it to be mighty powerful.

Battery life

JBL PartyBox 310 with IPX4 splash proofing.

At 50% volume and with bass and lighting effects turned off, you should get up to 18 hours of playback time. As with all speakers, raising the volume and turning on lighting and bass will dramatically increase battery drain. It takes up to five hours to fully charge it from flat

Audio Quality

Not surprisingly, this 240W speaker is capable of getting really loud. There’s lots of bass even without the extra bass boost enabled. In a small room, the bass was a little boomy but it comes into its own in more open spaces. Sound quality is excellent and much cleaner than I was expecting with excellent mids and highs. The 310 can handle heavy bass tracks but is no slouch when it comes to the more mellow tunes as well.

Verdict

Overall, I had a blast playing with the JBL PartyBox 310. It sounds fantastic, has lots of features to keep most people happy and looks great too.

Powercity.ie €429.95