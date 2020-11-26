Sony: More PS5 stock coming before end of the year

Sony: More PS5 stock coming before end of the year

Tech giant says PS5 was its ‘biggest console launch ever’ (Sony/PA)

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 06:45
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Shops will receive more stock of the new PlayStation 5 before the end of the year, Sony has pledged, after its next-generation console sold out.

The tech giant said it had received “unprecedented” demand, making it their “biggest console launch ever”.

Stock quickly ran out on Thursday’s launch day, as gamers struggled to secure a unit due to long online queues and crashing websites.

The PS5 has been hailed as a “new era for gaming” by the Japanese firm, with the new system promising 4K resolution gameplay, higher-quality graphics and faster loading times.

Sony’s announcement offers a glimmer of hope to gaming enthusiasts ahead of Christmas.

“We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever,” the company said.

“Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

Fergus Finlay

