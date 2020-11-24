Twitter will now warn users before they like a tweet with disputed information

Twitter will now warn users before they like a tweet with disputed information

The social network says similar move has helped decrease quote tweets of misleading information by 29%. Picture: Twitter/PA

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 11:54
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Twitter will now warn users if they are about to like a tweet which may contain misleading information in its latest attempt to stem the spread of fake news.

The social network started displaying labels under posts that contain disputed details earlier this year, particularly around the US election and misinformation related to coronavirus.

President Donald Trump’s account is among the high profile examples of people to fall foul of the labelling policy, particularly tweets about election fraud.

Following success in driving down quote tweet posts featuring disputed information, Twitter has decided to expand the rule to likes.

A message appears urging users: “Help keep Twitter a place for reliable info. Find out more before liking.”

The firm announced the changes, saying: “Giving context on why a labelled tweet is misleading under our election, Covid-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital.

“These prompts helped decrease quote tweets of misleading information by 29% so we’re expanding them to show when you tap to like a labelled tweet.”

Facebook removes more than 12m pieces of Covid-19 misinformation in three months

twitterpa-sourceplace: uk
