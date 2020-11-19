The ultimate in mobile gaming power on the go

Gaming phones are a niche market and even mid-range phones are so good now that it’s hard to justify paying more for a high-end phone just to play games unless of course, you’re a hardcore gamer.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is an Android phone that takes gaming seriously, and everything about it screams gamer including the RGB glowing logo on the back. However, this doesn’t mean it’s a bad phone for everything else.

On the contrary, the ROG Phone 3 is one of the fastest phones I’ve used. I love the way it looks and it has a sumptuous display and stereo sound setup that makes it one of the best phones to watch movies on.

Hardware

This is the third iteration of ROG (Republic of Gamers) phones from Asus, a company with a heritage in PC gaming. Version 3 has improvements across the board including an insanely fast 144Hz display, the latest Snapdragon 865+ CPU and upgraded AirTriggers 3 with haptic feedback.

Under the hood, there's 8GB of RAM with 256GB UFS3.1 storage on the base model. Using the phones X-Mode (found in the Armoury Crate app) you can push the CPU and GPU into beast mode for the ultimate in performance.

I love the featured games tab in the Armoury Crate app which displays games optimised in categories for 144Hz, 120Hz, GamePad, TwinView and AirTriggers. When you click on a game it will bring you directly to the Google Play Store.

Heat is a byproduct of pushing hardware to its limits, but my loan device came with the Active Cooler 3 which wraps around the back and plugs into a custom USB-C port on the side of the phone to provide active cooling. You can also use this to plug in a charging cable while gaming in landscape mode.

It works with USB-C to HDMI and USB-C headphones too. This works incredibly well and also acts as a handy stand for playing games with a remote Bluetooth controller like the ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad or for watching videos.

Battery

There's a massive 6,000mAh battery but the phone doesn’t feel super heavy (240g) or thick. For comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is 228g with only a 3,687mAh battery. In normal everyday use, this is easily a two-day phone. However, gaming takes its toll on the battery, especially when running the display at 144Hz and full brightness.

The included 30W QC 4.0 charger does a good job of quickly topping it up but there’s no wireless charging.

Games and features

Asus ROG Phone 3 with ROG Kunai 3 Bumper and Kunai 3 Controllers.

Most of the games I played didn’t push the hardware to its limits. First-person shooter games like PUBG Mobile and Call Of Duty Mobile are more graphically intensive but even these games run great on lesser hardware.

What makes the ROG 3 special, in my option, is the sum of all its parts. For starters, the AirTriggers are brilliant for games like Call of Duty Mobile. It's these pressure-sensitive shoulder pads or AirTriggers that provide the edge over phones that don’t have them.

In first-person shooter games like COD Mobile, you can bind not one but two keys on the same trigger which frees up your thumbs for just moving and aiming. The front-firing speakers mean that when you hold the phone in your hands you won’t block the speaker grills.

The faster refresh rates make games run buttery smooth and the uninterrupted screen, which doesn’t have any notch, makes the most of any games played on it.

Cameras

Asus ROG Phone 3 rear cameras.

Those who love gaming on their mobiles will love the ROG Phone 3 but what about when you're not gaming? Well, the camera system is also excellent. I’m not saying I’d buy it specifically for its cameras, but it is a decent snapper all the same.

The rear cameras consist of a main 64MP f1/8 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide f2/4 and a forgettable 5MP macro camera. The 24MP f2.0 front selfie camera has no AF, but can capture good detail with decent colours and sharpness.

The main camera is excellent overall, but there’s a notable drop-off in quality from the ultra-wide camera. This is really evident in low light and particularly in Night mode. Despite mid-range cameras, the ROG Phone 3 does have EIS stabilisation, up to 8K resolution video recording, as well as HDR video capture and even a full-featured Pro video capture mode.

Optional Accessories

Asus Kunai 3 controllers and charger.

ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad — Gives physical and total control of any game.

TwinView Dock 3 — Transforms your ROG Phone 3 into a dual 144Hz display gaming rig.

Asus ROG Phone 3 with TwinView Dock 3 and Kunai 3 Controllers.

Mobile Desktop Dock 2 - Makes it possible to connect desktop peripherals via multiple ports. It works as a hub for your PC as well so you can instantly switch between them with the push of a button.

The Professional Dock — A simpler expansion dock that allows ROG Phone 3 to connect to a HDMI display and two more USB devices.

ROG Clip — Attach your phone to a PS4, Xbox or Stadia controller with an adjustable arm.

Lighting Armor Case — Protective case that uses the phones RGB LED to display.

Verdict

The ROG Phone 3 is a beast of a phone with top-end hardware right from its LPDDR5/UFS3.1 memory and storage to the high refresh rate screen. The front-facing stereo speakers are awesome for gaming and watching movies. For most of us, even gamers, this is more phone that you need to play games, but for those who love games and want the best then the ROG Phone 3 is the best you can get right now running Android.

Available from did.ie from (8GB/256GB €779.99 RRP €879.99) (12GB/512GB €949.99 RRP €1,049.99).