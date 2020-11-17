Twitter rolls out Instagram Stories-inspired Fleets to ‘lower pressure’

Twitter rolls out Instagram Stories-inspired Fleets to ‘lower pressure’
Twitter Fleets rolls out across the world (Twitter/PA)
Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 18:39
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Twitter is rolling out a feature similar to Instagram Stories and Snapchat where people can share posts that disappear within 24 hours.

The move is a major evolution from the social network’s core purpose, which sees tweets kept on an individual’s profile for all to see unless they proactively decide to delete them.

Fleets – a take on the term fleeting moments – is designed to help users feel more comfortable participating on the platform in a “lower pressure way” without the need to worry about retweets and likes, the firm said.

People can choose to post text, reactions to tweets with the tweet attached, photos or videos, as well as the ability to customise them with background and text options.

Followers can reply to Fleets by sending a private Direct Messages, but only if they follow each other or the account holder has their Direct Messages set to open.

Fleets from accounts a person follows will appear along the top their home timeline.

Twitter Fleets rolls out across the world (Twitter/PA)

Plans are already in motion to add stickers and live broadcasting.

The tech giant first announced it was testing such a feature in March, with a trial in Brazil, later expanding to Italy, India, and South Korea.

Twitter executives admit the format “may sound familiar”, referring to Snapchat who spearheaded the art of disappearing messages and Instagram which followed suit in 2016 with Stories.

“We’ve learned that some people feel more comfortable joining conversations on Twitter with this ephemeral format, so what they’re saying lives just for a moment in time,” said Twitter’s Joshua Harris, director of design, and Sam Haveson, product manager, in a blog post.

“In the coming days, everyone globally will have Fleets on Twitter for iOS and Android.”

More in this section

Street Fighter maker Capcom hit by hack compromising personal data of gamers Street Fighter maker Capcom hit by hack compromising personal data of gamers
Removing face unlock from Pixel smartphones ‘a good trade-off’ Removing face unlock from Pixel smartphones ‘a good trade-off’
Star Trek: the Video Game - Science Museum PlayStation 5 v XBox Series X. Check out the head to head
twitterpa-sourceplace: uk
Coronavirus

Zoom announces new security features to target 'Zoombombing’

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices