PlayStation 5 v XBox Series X. Check out the head to head

Sony and Microsoft's long-awaited next-gen consoles are finally here, but which one will players prefer, the PlayStation 5 or XBox Series X?

They both retail for the same price, both have solid state drives, both feature fan-cooled innards and are both incredibly powerful – putting them on the same level as some of the best gaming PCs on the market.

The decision as to which next-gen machine to invest in has never been harder, especially as neither of them are launching with a killer, must-have game – many game developers have had a hard time this year meeting deadlines while negotiating Covid-19 restrictions.

There are a handful of next-gen games at launch, but just not any that have got gamers pulses racing in anticipation.

Thankfully though, both machines are backwards compatible – the PS5 will play most PS4 games and the XBox Series X will play games going right back to the original XBox, 20 years ago.

Both Sony and Microsoft also offer monthly subscriptions, which give gamers a back catalogue of classic games available to download and play. Many of the last-gen games will be enhanced on the new systems, giving them blisteringly fast loading times and better frame rates.

To decide which console is best, probably depends on what console you're using now. Shoppers are most likely going to be PS4 owners jumping to PS5 and XBox One owners upgrading to XBox Series X.

In the coming months, more advanced games will be published that start to push the new machines hard, and then we might be able to decide on which console is the best but in the meantime check out this head to head.

if you cannot see the interactive graphic go here here