Eufy Homevac S11: Technology that sucks (literally)

I don’t often receive products that suck, but the Eufy Homevac S11 Go sucks in a big way. Of course, that’s what it’s supposed to do, so it’s just as well.

Design

I won’t lie, I’m no expert when it comes to using manual vacuum cleaners, but the S11 looks good while being packed with all the latest tech in powerful brushless motors and lithium batteries.

No longer do you have to be a slave to a cord thanks to the free-standing, cordless wonders of the modern age where battery performance can now push out incredible energy into a stylish package like the S11. My review unit was the black version although there’s also a white option. On either model, the inner parts, which can be seen through the transparent cylinder, and long tube parts are blue.

Contents

Eufy HomeVac S11 Go

There are two versions of the S11; the Go and the Infinity. The latter comes with a spare lithium battery and roller brush. The cleaning head has LED lights on the front that light automatically when you start cleaning.

A key feature of this head is that it has a motorised roller brush, which I found dramatically improves cleaning power because it physically picks up dust, dirt and hairs and then the suction power of the S11 does the rest.

There’s also a mini motorised brush head which does an amazing job of cleaning pet hairs from fabrics including cushions and curtains. This is also great for those harder to reach areas and smaller spaces. I used it for cleaning carpets, hard floors and seating areas in a camper van which doesn’t have mains electricity. It was an ideal cleaning solution for all the nooks and crannies.

The extendable hose also makes it easier to tackle jobs like cleaning a car's interior.

You get a wall-mount base including all the necessary hardware required and I highly recommend using this as the S11 won’t stand up by itself. It’s top-heavy and falls over easily if left upright.

The S11 also comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool/Long crevice tool and a short flexible extension hose.

In the bin

One of the best features of the S11 is the large 0.65l bin. You can see all of the dirt gathering in the transparent big, so you’ll know when it’s time to empty it. What’s even better is just how easy it is to empty and clean when necessary. Also, the high-efficiency filter is washable ensuring minimal maintenance and improved performance.

Battery power

Eufy claims up to 40 minutes of use per charge, which can take up to four hours to fill. In my use, I never spent 40 minutes in a single cleaning session, so I never ran out of juice unless I forgot to put it on charge when I was finished. In normal use, the suction power is 20AW and this is fine for general use. However, when required, with the press of a button, you can max this up to 120AW for those stubborn tasks. This will of course drain the battery quicker and will only last eight minutes if used continuously.

Verdict

The Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has it all; cordless, powerful motors, lightweight and versatile accessories that make any job a little easier.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Go £250 (€280) and available from Amazon with a two-year warranty for the vacuum. 12-month warranty for the battery pack.