Nextbase sets standard for 4K dash cams with 622GW

Dash cams have become an essential accessory for anyone who drives a vehicle for work or leisure. I reviewed several this year but the Nextbase 622GW, in particular, stands out from among the crowd.

Display

The 622GW features a three-inch touch display that is easy to use, setup features and change options. The user interface is logically laid out but for the most part, you can leave most options at their default setting. It’s large enough to make it easy to see but not too large that it makes the dash cam too big on your windscreen. A quick tap on the screen will instantly take a screenshot of what’s on your screen and save it onto your memory card as a photo.

Cameras

Nextbase 622GW

The unit I received for this review came with the optional rear-facing camera, which simply plugs into the right side of the main unit. This has the field of view you’d expect from your rearview mirror. However, there’s also a wired rear camera, which can be mounted on the rear window screen. This only records in 1080p while the main camera can record up to 4K at 30fps.

The Nextbase 622GW features the best image quality I’ve seen from any dash cam with up to 4K resolution, that in and of itself doesn't automatically mean you’re going to get top-notch video.

It’s all the extras that help the quality including simple things like an adjustable polarising filter that comes fitted to the lens. This makes a big difference because it reduces reflections from your vehicle's dash as well as improves image clarity and glare from objects outside.

Another key feature is the digital image stabilisation. This smoothens the video footage from vibrations and shakes.

Video quality is superb making it one of the best dasm cams I’ve used to be able to pick out small details like car registration plate numbers and road signs. The 4K resolution helps here but also the polarising filter. You can playback video directly on the rear screen or download them to your mobile phone over WiFi using the MyNextbase app.

The main lens provides a 140-degree viewing angle, which is wide enough to see a large field.

The captured video can show time, date, speed, GPS coordinates and model stamps. It will also embed all this information into the video file.

Mounting

The 622GW comes with two mounting options including a plate that sticks to the window screen with 3M backing tape and a suction-based mount. It’s easy to take the dam cam off the mounting plate if required for safekeeping.

Additional features

Nextbase 622GW

Other nice to have features include Amazon Alexa voice control and What3Words emergency geolocation. This geocode system pinpoints the user’s precise location within three metres, allowing drivers to relay their location to emergency services — even if they have no data reception or wifi.

I love the screen saver mode which I set to show my speed in KPH in large numbers which makes it easy to read without being distracting even at night. I used this in an old camper van which has MPH instead of KMH and it’s brilliant.

Built-in G-sensors automatically detect a sudden shock like a large pothole or more importantly, an impact and protect the video from being overwritten. You can also protect files manually by pressing the big button on the front of the 622GW.

You can change the G-sensor sensitivity too to avoid too many accidental activations. Finally, Parking Mode can be set to automatically capture video when it detects motion like when someone hits you in a car park leaving a little ding or scratch.

Verdict

The Nextbase 622GW just works. It offers all the basic features you need and the best video quality with up to 4K resolution. The setup is quick and easy and the touchscreen is responsive.

Available from Halfords.ie discounted to €257.73 (RRP €299)