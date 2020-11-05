US tech firm opening Cork R&D centre creating 150 jobs

US technology company Cadence Design Systems is to open a new European research centre in Cork planning to create 150 jobs over the next two years.

The electronic design firm, headquartered in San Jose, already has a Shared Services Centre (SSC) in Dublin with finance, engineering and IT roles. The new Cork site broadens the company’s international presence and its role as Cadence’s international headquarters.

The company said it plans to accelerate hiring in Cork immediately seeking design and software engineers amongst a number of roles.

“The Cork R&D Centre of Excellence reflects Cadence’s continued commitment to expand its presence in Ireland," the company's President Anirudh Devgan said.

"Cadence began operations in Ireland in 1997 and has a long and successful history in the region. The Cork R&D Centre of Excellence further increases the size, scope and capabilities of our international headquarters in Ireland."

Steven Hollands, software engineering group director and Cork site leader, Cadence said the timing and scale of the investment is a real boost to Cork’s growing reputation as a specialised R&D hub.

“Due to our proximity to the University College Cork and the Cork Institute of Technology as well as to Ireland’s largest ICT research centre, The Tyndall Institute, we have an amazing engineering and computer science talent pool to draw from who can join us in our mission of shaping the future of technology by driving design excellence through our Intelligent System Design strategy.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the company's decision to establish a state-of-the-art R&D Centre of Excellence in Cork is a positive addition to the vibrant and expanding technology industry in Cork.

"We look forward to the centre providing significant employment opportunities for local residents with strong technology backgrounds. The Cork R&D Centre of Excellence also demonstrates Cadence’s commitment to both Cork and Ireland as a premier place to do business as evidenced by the growing size and scope of Cadence’s Irish operations."

The IDA supported Cadence in its search for a new European R&D Centre. IDA Chief Executive Martin Shanahan said Cork emerged as the obvious choice for Cadence’s expanded operations providing them with a prime location to cultivate top talent.