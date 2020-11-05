Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a real smart looker

The Watch GT2 Pro is the latest in a line of smartwatches from Huawei with luxury materials all the smarts of previous versions.

Design

The GT2 Pro is a little thicker than the GT2 but features a titanium case, ceramic back and a sapphire glass front that looks and feels incredibly premium. It also comes with a choice of straps in the box including a stylish genuine leather strap and a silicone strap.

The circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display is stunning and features an always-on display.

The case only comes in the one size of 47mm, which I have to say looks great on my wrist, but it does look big on smaller wrists.

Good looks aside, the titanium case and sapphire glass make the Watch GT 2 Pro super durable and in my weeks of testing, I didn’t see any scratches appear on my review unit.

I don’t have any skin allergies but if you do, both titanium and ceramic are far less likely to cause skin irritation.

Smart features

The Watch GT 2 Pro does all the basic smartwatch features including showing notifications but you still can't respond to messages. You can accept calls from the watch using the built-in speaker and this is really convenient at times.

The sleep monitoring is excellent as is the 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (blood oxygen levels) measurements and stress tracking.

You can play music stored on the watch as well as control music playback from your smartphone. You can also connect Bluetooth headphones to the watch too and listening to music without the need for your phone.

There’s a good selection of watch faces as well as the option to buy more ranging in price from €0.49 to €1.99.

One glaring omission is the lack of any contactless payment option which is now more important than ever.

There’s a remote shutter app that allows you to control the shutter on your phone's camera which comes in handy.

Fitness features

The GT 2 Pro is also fully water-resistant up to 50 metres although I’m not sure if wearing it while swimming in salty seawater is such a great idea. Taking a shower or swimming in freshwater won’t be a problem but using the silicone is definitely to be recommended.

The Watch GT2 Pro has a comprehensive suite of fitness features including over 100 different types of workouts including a new driving range feature for golfers that can measure swing speed and tempo.

Another new feature is for adventurers who like to explore the wilderness. No need to worry about getting lost because the Watch GT 2 Pro has you covered by using the new offline navigator feature which can guide you back to where you originally came from. This feature will also warn you if you lose GPS signal.

Battery life

The one feature that distinguishes Huawei smartwatches from all others is its two-week battery life. This will be less if you turn on features including 24-hour heart rate monitoring and the always-on display but even with these, I was still able to manage up to ten days of use. And now the GT 2 Pro is Qi wireless charging compatible meaning it works with standard wireless chargers as well as smartphones that support reverse wireless charging.

Verdict

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is one of the best-looking smartwatches out there with premium materials, stunning display and class-leading battery life and it works on both Android and iOS smartphones.

RRP €299. carphonewarehouse.ie €249 with free Huawei Freebuds 3i earbuds.