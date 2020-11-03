Twitter suspends several right-leaning news accounts posting about US elections for violations

Twitter Inc has suspended several recently created right-leaning news accounts posting information about voting in the hotly contested U.S. election for violating its policies.

Twitter said the accounts had been suspended for violating its policy against “coordination,” posting identical content while appearing independent or engaging in other covertly automated behavior.

One of those suspended, SVNewsAlerts, had 69,000 followers as of last week.

The account frequently warned of election-related unrest and highlighted issues with voting safety and reliability.

It pointed to fraud claims about Democrats and called attention to Republican President Donald Trump’s rallies and speeches.

Several of the suspended accounts are continuing to post on other platforms.

A Facebook Inc page also named SVNewsAlerts, which remains active, has more than 20,000 followers.

Facebook said it had activated its election hub which was monitoring the platform in real-time.

- Reuters