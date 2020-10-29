The impressive, less expensive Google Pixel 4a 5G

In many ways, the Pixel 4a 5G is more similar than different to the Pixel 5 5G. It uses the same Snapdragon 765G and 128GB of storage but 2GB less of RAM at 6GB. Where it really matters the 4a 5G uses the same software and camera hardware. This means you can achieve the same excellent image quality from the dual-camera setup as the more expensive Google flagship.

Design

The 4a 5G features the same shape and features but adds a 3.5mm headphone jack which is a nice bonus. However, unlike the 5’s all-aluminium body, the 4a 5G has a polycarbonate body and a similar soft textured finish that feels really nice. The 4a 5G only comes in the Just Black colour.

Display

Oddly, the cheaper 4a 5G has a larger 6.2-inch OLED screen that looks excellent although it has a lesser contrast ratio of 100,000:1. When compared side-by-side, I could see a slight difference, especially in the blacks, but in isolation, this is a top-notch screen. Another saving in cost is the drop from 90Hz to 60Hz, but it still feels smooth and I never felt it lacked in everyday use. You still get full HDR support in Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube and a stereo sound setup.

Performance and features

The front glass on the 4a 5G is only Gorilla Glass 3 which means it’s more prone to scratches and breaking, so be sure to use a screen protector. Also, it doesn’t have any official waterproofing or dust resistance rating.

The Pixel 4a 5G performs every bit as good as the Pixel 5 albeit without the 90Hz display goodness. Battery life is just a little less, but it does have a larger screen and a slightly smaller 3,800 mAh battery. It comes with the same 18w charger in the box but doesn’t support wireless charging or reverse wireless charging.

Pixel 5 has three mics, whereas the 4a 5G only has two, but both phones use noise suppression to improve call quality.

Both phones come with Bluetooth 5.0 and a long list of audio codecs including A2DP (HD codecs: AptX, AptX HD, LDAC, AAC).

Verdict

The Pixel 4a 5G is missing some of the Pixel 5’s extra features but if you don’t think these are essential to most people. If you’re more interested in saving money then get one of the best camera systems out there with a bigger screen and a 3.5mm headphone jack to boot.

Get the Pixel 4a 5G on Google Store for €490.89.