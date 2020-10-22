Nokia's first 5G phone proves a winner

The Nokia 8.3 5G was due to launch alongside the new Bond movie earlier this year, but unfortunately, it had to be postponed while we all came to grips with a global pandemic. The Nokia 8.3 5G relaunched in September again to coincide with ‘No Time To Die’, but alas, the movie launch is now set for 2021 release date.

So, the Nokia 8.3 5G is finally available and I’ve been using it for the last few weeks putting it through its paces after spending some quality time using it.

Design

The 8.3 is big featuring a massive 6.81-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect radio using Nokia PureDisplay technology. It has a premium look and feel with a glass back and front. The display is LCD and not OLED and bezels are asymmetrical. The side bezels are small but the forehead is slightly bigger and the bottom, where you’ll also see the Nokia logo, is twice the size of the top. The front selfie camera is a punch-hole cutout in the top right corner of the screen, but you hardly notice it after using the phone for a while. The front glass is flat with rounded edges while the back is curved and super slippy.

The top has a grill for the ear speaker, but unfortunately, this doesn’t double as an external speaker for stereo audio. The bottom edge has the mono bottom-firing speaker as well as a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the right edge is a dedicated Google Assistant button that can be turned off but not customised as a shortcut for other features. On the right is the power button that doubles as a fast and reliable fingerprint sensor. There’s also the volume keys and a dual SIM tray port and the second slot can be used for a microSD for expandable storage.

Display

The extra-large display is excellent for media consumption and for watching your favourite Netflix shows or YouTube videos. However, the mono speaker isn’t fantastic so I’d definitely advise using headphones. Peak brightness is fine and text and media appear sharp with rich colours but overall, this isn’t the best IPS LCD screen I’ve seen on a smartphone. Despite the large screen size, it doesn’t feel overly large in the hand but I spent all my time using it without a case.

5G

Nokia says the 8.3 5G covers the highest number of 5G new radio bands yet and is ready for both standalone and non-standalone 5G network deployment combinations that operators around the globe are rolling out. Although 5G isn’t a big deal right now it is nice to know that if you’re buying a new mobile phone, you’re future-proofed for the next few years.

Cameras

The Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth rear camera. I would have preferred a telephoto lens rather than the extra macro and depth cameras but the wide and ultrawide provide excellent versatility. Around the front is the 24MP selfie shooter that’s capable of taking excellent portrait mode shots.

In general, photo quality is good although not exceptional. Photos in good light have good detail and colour balance. There are lots of modes too including a Pro mode that uses the two main lenses. Similarly, Cinema also uses the two main lenses and has lots of pro features including H-LOG for improved dynamic range along with full control over exposure and ISO. In this mode, you can record up to 4K at 24fps with a 60Mbps bit rate. This is an excellent option for those who take their videos more seriously and want to achieve a particular effect or colour look. You can also apply several colour filters on your video if you don’t want to spend extra time colour grading your footage afterwards.

The standard video mode allows you to use all three cameras or even a dual-camera capture using one of the rear cameras with the front selfie camera.

In low light, the camera works fine as long as there’s nothing moving in the scene. There is a Night mode too which produces good results but the main lens is noticeable better than the ultra-wide with less noise and better detail in the images. In really dark scenes, the 8.3 can’t compete with the likes of Pixel and Huawei phones even if you use night mode.

Battery life and performance

The Nokia 8.3 5G has a big 4,500mAh battery and you should have no problem getting through a day of medium use and well into a second day with lighter use.

Powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor the 8.3 had little trouble powering through any app I ran on it. The almost stock UI feels zippy but the display is capped at 60Hz, so other phones with the same CPU and 90Hz displays do feel a little smoother and faster. My review device came with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with the option of add to this via microSD up to 512GB.

Verdict

The Nokia 8.3 5G does everything well and at a great price. With a guarantee to at least two years of Android updates and 5G, this is a good option for those looking for a future proof handset.

Available from Vodafone for 6GB/64GB - €469.99 one-off cost.