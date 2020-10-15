Sennheiser: Keeping audio momentum going for 75 years

Sennheiser is synonymous with quality audio products but the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary earbuds are the first products I’ve had the opportunity to test and review here. According to Wikipedia, Sennheiser is a German privately-held audio company specialising in the design and production of a wide range of high fidelity products, including microphones, headphones, telephone accessories, and aviation headsets for personal, professional and business applications. The company was founded in 1945 by Prof Dr Fritz Sennheiser and remains an independent family business today.

The Momentum 2 75th anniversary edition come with the same specifications as the standard version but with slightly different packaging and a new black outer pad which sports the original Sennheiser logo in the centre and a limited production run. What’s nice is you won’t have to pay extra for the limited edition.

Design

Sennheiser Momentum 2, 75th Anniversary Edition.

I didn’t use the originals so this review is solely based on the current version 2. The all-black design is stylish and discrete although the earbuds do stick out more than some TWS buds. They come in a luxuriously soft fabric case which also has the original logo on the lid. The rectangular-shaped case has rounded edges and corners and can sit flat on a table. It is a little large but still very pocketable. Around the back of the case are a USB-C port and a small button which when pressed indicates charging and battery case state.

Specifications

The Momentum 2 support Bluetooth 5.1 and audio codecs aptX, AAC for near CD-quality audio and SBC for compatibility. They use 7mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response of 5 Hz to 21 kHz.

You should get up to seven hours with ANC turned off and up to 28 hours when you factor in the extra capacity you’ll get from the charging case. Unfortunately, but hardly a deal-breaker, they don’t have wireless charging.

Comfort and fit

I find with most, but not all earbuds, you have to twist them into your ears to find the best fit and position for optimal sound quality and this is definitely true of the Momentum 2s. I found that if I didn’t get the position just right, both the bass and volume wasn’t as good. To achieve the best fit, you get four different ear tip sizes. Overall comfort is excellent in my experience using the default size. While I never had them fall out, they’re not as secure as an earbud with a wing-tip. However, this isn’t to say you can run or exercise with them and they are IPX4 splash-proof which means they’ll survive sweat and some light rain.

Sound

Sound is always subjective and most headphones are tuned to suit a particular genre of music or type of listener. The Momentum 2s, to my ears, have a more neutral sound, which I’m partial to. This makes listening more true to how the music was intended. They still manage to deliver powerful bass in tracks like Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. While listening to classical music using Qobus High Res audio, the Momentum 2s really shine reproducing incredible clarity and detail with excellent instrument separation. Unlike some headphones that have an immediate wow factor due to lots of heavy bass, the Momentum 2 has a more refined sound signature that gets more impressive the more you listen to them.

ANC and controls

Active noise cancelling is so difficult to implement on small earbuds but the Momentum 2s are excellent. They feature full ANC and ambient sounds which turn on the external mics to amplify the sounds around you. It did an excellent job of blocking out unwanted sounds in my home office and while out and about.

In particular, I really love how easy it is to change modes with simple taps. This works flawlessly, once I memorise the gestures.

You can also configure these controls in the Sennheiser Smart Control app as well as tweak the bass, mids, and treble in the. You can use a single tap (default) to summon Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa too or change it to something else.

Pairing the earbuds to a device is incredibly easy. You simply press and hold both earbuds for a few seconds to put them into pairing mode.

Finally, they feature Smart Pause which will automatically pause the audio when you take them off and then play when you put them back on.

Verdict

It's nice to see that Sennheiser isn’t charging a premium for the limited 75th-anniversary edition of the Momentum 2. They have exceptional sound, intuitive controls and have a solid feature set.

Available now from sennheiser.com €299