How much will the new iPhone 12 devalue your mobile? 

Yesterday, technology giant Apple released its latest handset - the iPhone 12.

The new mobile will be 5G adapted and could see the value of its predecessors drop 35%, according to research carried out by used phone buy and sell website, Music Magpie.co.uk.

When a new iPhone is released, on average the value of its predecessors drops by 11% in the first month alone, and by a total of 17% after three months.

The biggest drop from previous releases was by the iPhone XS and XS Max, which both dropped by over 35% in value in the three months following the release of the XR.

However, as the iPhone 12 is 5G enabled, its predecessors could have a greater depreciation than ever before.

Chief Marketing Officer at musicMagpie Liam Howley said more expensive mobiles tend to hold their value, "As we’ve found in previous years, Apple handsets continue to hold their value for longer than any other phone brands. However, they still see their value drop dramatically following the release of a new handset."

This was clear last year when the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro depreciated by 35% in its first six months after release while the cheaper Google Pixel 3A lost 64% of its value in the same period.

Samsung phones don't hold their value as well as Apple's counterparts, with most handsets depreciating by an average of 64% in the first twelve months.

Huawei devices fair the worst overall, with their mobiles depreciating by 64% in the first year.