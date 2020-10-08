Go dancing in the rain with Kygo earbuds

The Kygo E7/1,000 buds from Norwegian DJ maestro and producer Kyrre Gørvell-Dahl are designed for the active music lover.

Design

The E7/1,000s come in a stylish off-white or black case with a Kygo logo embossed on the lid. My review unit was the white version and the earbuds are bright white with a big X on the outside. The case design looks unique but isn’t the ideal shape for carrying in a pocket.

The earbuds use silicone ear wing-tips for an incredibly secure fit and you get three pairs in the box. There’s no chance they’ll fall out while running or doing vigorous exercise routines. You also get a selection of three silicone ear tips as well as a single set of Comply foam ear tips.

Controls

The outside surface of the earbuds is a button and is used to control volume, skip a track and answer or reject calls. They’re so easy to access and use on the go. The button is clicky rather than touch-sensitive, a good thing for active users.

Waterproof

The E7/1,000s are IPX7 certified, which means they can be submerged in up to 1m deep of water for 30 minutes. Of course, this doesn’t mean you can go swimming with them in your ears, but it’s nice to know that a run in the rain won’t hurt them.

Specifications

The 6mm speaker drivers are on the small side with a frequency response of 20Hz - 20kHz and 116dB sensitivity. Bluetooth 5.0 provides a solid connection and quick pairing on either Android or iPhone. They use the HD AAC sound codec and not aptX.

Sound

The E7/1,000s have a unique sound that will suit certain types of music genres. There’s plenty of bass on the low end and the highs are clear but a little sharp. However, I found the mids a little muddy and instrument separation isn’t top-notch. Overall, sound quality is good for this price range but not class-leading.

Battery life

You should get up to 24 hours of playtime when combined with the charging case. The earbuds are good on a single charge for up to a respectable six hours.

Verdict

The Kygo E700/1,000s are excellent earbuds for those who cherish style and function over absolute musical fidelity.

RRP €149 but can be had for €110 if you shop around