Triple camera dash cam a must for taxis and people carrying professionals

The Zenfox T3 is a unique dash cam featuring not two, but three cameras. The three-channel system can record video from the front, rear and inside of your car interior. Most people don’t need a three-camera system however, for those who do like taxis, the Zenfox T3 is a simple yet powerful dash cam with all the essential features and more.

In the box

All you need comes in the box including a 12v power plug, two mounting plates with 3M backing tape, a mini-USB cable, spare 3M backing tape, a rear camera, a heavy-duty cable for the rear camera and a plastic lever tool for removing the windscreen mounting plate. You also get a USB microSD card adaptor, which is a nice bonus.

Design

The main unit is fairly large, as dash cams go, comprising of the front and interior cameras as well as a non-touch 2-inch display. The mounting plate is plastic with no electronics and makes removing the main unit quick and easy. Below the display are four multi-function buttons with an OK button just beneath them. On the left side are the power and rear camera inputs, a reset and power button. On the right is the microSD card slot which can accommodate up to 256GB of memory.

Cameras

The interior and rear cameras have up, down adjustments and a 160-degree field of view. The main front-facing camera can be adjusted in all directions with a 160-degree field of view and has a Sony Starvis QHD sensor with a QHD resolution of 2560 by 1440 pixels and a 16 to 9 ratio at 30FPS. The interior and rear cameras can record at full HD 1920 by 1080p.

The main camera has impressive night image quality and can use a wide dynamic range option (WDR) to improve details in highlights and shadows. The interior camera has four infrared LEDs to ensure a visible image is recorded, even in the dark, albeit black and white.

Features

The Zenfox T3 features simultaneous three-channel recording and optional parking mode. The latter requires a hard-wire kit if your car doesn’t supply continues power to the 12v socket. The camera will automatically protect a recording when the G-sensors detects sudden movement or an impact.

The T3 has a built-in GPS, so it can record mapping data such as location, speed and time and embed them in the video files.

There’s also WiFi, which supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. This is for connecting the T3 to a smartphone using the Zenfox app. With this, you can view/download files, change settings, update the firmware and show a live view from the cameras. You can also change image settings including resolution, bitrate, camera exposure for all three cameras, set up the time-lapse option, adjust G-sensor sensitivity and lots more.

Dislikes

The screen is small and at least on my car, at a steep angle due to the non-adjustable mounting system. I also don’t like that the display is non-touch, so you have to remember which of the multi-function buttons to press and when which takes getting used to.

Likes

Video quality is excellent and the inclusion of an interior camera will be an invaluable option for those who need it and that it can see in the dark is another plus.

The WiFi features and support for 5GHz is excellent and although I’d prefer a touch screen, the menu system is simple and logical.

Verdict

The Zenfox T3 has a lot of benefits and not just the extra interior camera. Like all dash cams, you forget it’s there until you need it. The T3 has all the essential features, excellent video quality and all you need in the box for a complete system.

Zenfox T3 from Amazon.co.uk €270