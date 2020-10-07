Sony reveals inside of PS5 in teardown video ahead of November release

Sony has revealed the technology inside its forthcoming PS5 console in a seven-minute teardown video posted online.

PlayStation mechanical design lead Yasuhiro Ootori fronts the video in Japanese, showing how users can remove the two white panels from the machine to see a double-sided air intake fan which keeps the console cool, as well as two dust catchers.

The engineer delves deeper – where consumers are advised not to meddle due to the risk of breaking delicate components – uncovering the finer elements within the PS5.

The official PS5 teardown video is here: https://t.co/rawMRpcoaU



Get up-close and personal with PS5's next-generation technology, a culmination of five years of design and development. pic.twitter.com/XG7Q52ZALe — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) October 7, 2020

A base that screws into the console is used to hold the PS5 up when vertical, or clipped to the side if placed horizontally.

Masayasu Ito, head of hardware engineering and operation, said in a blog post that engineers have spent the past five years working on the device.

“Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren’t any unnecessary components and the design is efficient,” he said.

On the matter of noise reduction, Mr Ito added: “After an extensive and complex trial and error process, we were pleased with the end result and I cannot wait for our fans to get their hands on the PS5 console and ‘hear’ it for themselves.”

The PS5 is set to go on sale in the UK and Ireland on November 19, a week after it launches in the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

It will go head to head with Microsoft’s own new gaming product, the Xbox Series X, which will be available from November 10.