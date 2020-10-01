Eufy G30 Edge: an efficient robot vacuum with smarter cleaning

When it comes to robot vacuum cleaners, there are a plethora of choices from the really expensive like the Irobot Roomba S9+ for €1,600 to the budget options for less than €150.

I’ve been using the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max for the last couple of years and it has been an absolute workhorse.

Over the last couple of months, I’ve been testing the Eufy G30 Edge, which offers smarter features in a similar body.

Design and Features

The G30 Edge is one of the lowest profile robot vacuum cleaners around at only 72mm high. It has no problem cleaning under my couch, which is a notorious hiding place for dust and all sorts of things like dog bones and socks. Of course, it will also clean under beds or other furniture that has enough space for it to fit under.

The G30 looks almost identical to the 15C, but it’s on/off switch is on the side instead of underneath. It has a circular shape that allows it to easily get around obstacles including kitchen chairs and other objects and it can scale things like saddle boards up to 15mm high.

It has a black body with a gold rings design on top with a Eufy logo in white. There are just three buttons on the top for start/stop/pause cleaning, a button to return it to the charging station, and a button for automatic on the spot cleaning. Above these buttons is the wifi indicator which shows when you’re connected to your network. This allows the G30 Edge to be controlled by the EufyHome app either at home or remotely.

On the base is the main rolling brush, a single side brush which is interesting because the 15C has two side brushes. It also has drop sensors and infrared path-tracking sensors.

The easy to remove and empty bin has a 600ml capacity and an E11 high-performance filter.

Contents

In the box you get the G30 Edge, charging base, four metres of magnetic boundary strips, AC power adapter, two side brushes, additional unibody filter, cleaning tool, five cable ties, welcome guide, and a 12-month warranty card.

Cleaning routine

The magnetic strips allow you to border off areas where you do not want the robot vac to go. This is especially useful for areas such under desks or TV stands with a lot of cables although the cable ties are supplied to help you tie all these up. Loose cables will get caught in the roller and can get damaged if you’re not careful.

You also need to check your floors for any small objects you don’t want to be sucked into the vacuum. Things like tissue paper or small pieces of plastic will get wrapped around the roller and are easy, but annoying to have to remove. Also, socks will get wrapped and although they’re easy to remove and won’t do any damage, it will stop the routine and delay cleaning.

Performance

The G30 Edge boasts an impressive suction power of 2,000pa, which is powerful enough to work well on low pile carpets. I was only able to test this on a small rug since I don’t have any carpets in my house. If you have a mix of carpet and hard floors you can just leave it in BoostIQ mode. This will automatically switch between standard suction and turbo suction according to the type of surface it’s on. You can also manually choose from standard, turbo, max, or Boost IQ. Max is ideal if you haven’t cleaned the floor in a few days and standard is best for regular daily vacuuming sessions.

Smarter cleaning

Unlike the random bump-and-go cleaning system of the RoboVac 15C Max, the RoboVac G30 is able to clean in a more logical pattern by using its built-in gyroscope and path tracking sensors. Both vacs do a similar job in terms of cleaning but the G30 takes a lot less time to complete the same area.

EufyHome App

Unlike the 15C, the G30 doesn’t come with a physical remote. The EufyHome app allows you to control the G30 Edge and set schedules. You can also see the cleaning history and a basic virtual map of where the vacuum has just cleaned. Unfortunately, you can’t set ‘no-go’ areas or create virtual rooms. It does, however, work with both Alexa and Google Home where you can tell it to start cleaning, pause, or go back to the charging station.

For large homes, you will want to enable the Auto-Return cleaning which will allow the G30 to keep cleaning until the battery gets too low. It will then return to the charging base, charge it to 80% and then return to the spot it stopped and resume cleaning.

Verdict

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge is quieter than most robot vacuums, has powerful suction and enough smarts at a reasonable price for its features. It also makes light work of pet hairs and will clean under most furniture. Although less efficient, for a little less, the Eufy 15C is still a great choice, especially for smaller homes.

Available now from Amazon.co.uk €385