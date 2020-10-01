5G boost as Oppo launches in Ireland with its latest Reno4 series

After months of speculation, Ireland finally has a new mobile phone brand that promises top-of-the-range hardware and innovative features, writes Noel Campion
The new range of beautifully crafted 5G-ready smartphones includes the Reno4 Pro and Reno4 Z and are the first handsets from Oppo available in Ireland. 

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 15:20 PM

Oppo today announces that it is officially launching in Ireland and is bringing its ultimate design-led line-up, the new Reno4 Series, to consumers in Ireland in November. 

Oppo says the new range of handsets were designed specifically with young trendsetters and future creatives in mind.

The Reno4 Pro comes in Space Black and Galactic Blue for the uber style-conscious. Oppo says there will be more products launched here later this year including more budget-friendly phones.

Oppo's 5G-ready smartphones include the Reno4 Pro and Reno4 Z.
“We’re thrilled to bring the latest devices from Oppo to the Irish market,” said Thomas Mason, general manager, Oppo Ireland. 

“We set up Oppo’s business in Ireland to offer Irish consumers greater access to the latest technologically advanced smartphones and devices. 

"Irish customers will now experience some of the latest tech Oppo has to offer with the Reno4 Series, between our industry-leading Super VOOC Fast Charging technology and renowned Ultra Steady Video. We’re incredibly excited about what the future holds for Oppo in Ireland.”

Oppo says the Reno4 series allows users to create or consume on the move, whether it's gaming, watching, or creating content across TikTok, YouTube, or IGTV. 

The Reno4 series is all about the camera, from every angle. Selfies, large-scale and 360° shooting is made super simple with the Front Steady Video, Hyperlapse features, and anti-shake capability of the rear-facing video, delivering a super stabilised and smooth experience.

With something at every price point, the top-of-the-range Reno4 Pro boasts Ultra Night Video and Ultra Steady Video providing low light shooting on the move. 

Oppo says the Sony IMX708 ultra night wide-angle video lens, will allow users to capture wider angle shots with far more detail.

I'm looking forward to testing the new Oppo Reno4 Pro, so look out for the review in the coming weeks.

Price and availability

Oppo’s latest entry-level handset phone, the Reno4 Z, priced at just €379 is one of the most affordable 5G handsets in the Irish market. Available in Ink Black.

Reno4 Pro (€799) is available in Space Black and Galactic Blue. Both handsets will be available on Bill Pay through local Operator partners in November.

