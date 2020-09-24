A big sound packed into a small rugged body

Marshall is a company with a heritage deep in rock music, but their speakers and headphones ranges feature classic looks with a modern twist. I’ve been testing the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker and loving every decibel of it.

The Emberton is a rugged portable speaker with Bluetooth 5.0 and an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means it can be submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes. This makes it ideal for those who want a small tough speaker to take with them for hiking or camping. It has a silicone skin, which makes it more resistant to being scratched and easy to grip single-handed. It also has a solid metal grille on the front and back for what Marshall calls True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound. The 700g speaker can push out way more volume than its size would suggest two.

On the top of the speaker is a large circular brass multi-function button. Hold and press to turn on the speaker, press left to go back, right to go forward, and up and down for volume. On the top left is the Bluetooth button and on the right is the really cool battery fuel indicator which has ten LED lights to quickly show you how much battery is left. Each light equates to approximately two hours of playtime based on the 20 hours you should get from a single charge via a USB-C charging port on the side. That’s seriously impressive considering the compact size of the Emberton. And, if you’re running low 20 minutes on the charger will give you five hours of playtime.

Sound quality is excellent and not just for a speaker this size. I compared it to larger Bluetooth speakers and it beat some for both volume and bass. At full volume, the Emberton can more than fill a room and I was particularly impressed at how well it performed outdoors. Even at max volume, there’s no distortion but the bass does suffer a little.

Despite the companies roots in rock, the Emberton managed to sound great no matter what generation of music I played on it. Of course, things like podcasts and even watching movies on a tablet or laptop sound great thanks to this little powerhouse.

Verdict

All in all, the Marshall Emberton is a fantastic little speaker. No smarts or fuss, just a great sound with all the important features that you need on the go at home.

www.marshallheadphones.com €149.