A good laptop choice for basic needs

I was impressed with the Avita Liber when I reviewed it earlier this year and over the last few weeks, I’ve been putting the even more affordable Avita Pura 14 through its paces.

The Pura is a budget-friendly laptop that comes with 4GB RAM, 256GB of storage, a Ryzen 3 processor, and Windows 10 S Mode.

Design and build

My review unit came in silver grey, but it’s also available in rose gold and crystal blue. The body is made from polycarbonate with a brushed metal finish which looks a little more premium than the materials would suggest. On the lid is a chrome Avita logo and on the base are four large rubber feet to ensure it won’t slip easily. The grille for the fan is also under the base and it isn’t particularly quiet and it comes on and off frequently.

The lid does flex, but not enough to make me feel like it’s going to break easily. The hinge mechanism has a good amount of rigidity and there’s not much heat near it which suggests it shouldn’t break from fatigue over time.

Trackpad and keyboard

The trackpad is a decent size and works well, with nice large palm rests either side of it. The edges are nice and rounded and I found it really comfortable for typing on. The keyboard is good but has a little more travel than I personally like. Considering the price, it’s better than I was expecting. Unfortunately, there’s no backlighting which is annoying for working in dimly lit environments. I found it hard to type fast and accurately in part because the keys are a tad smaller than I’m used to. With practice, this did improve.

The power button is the top right key but there’s no fingerprint reader or Windows Hello camera features like you’d find on more expensive laptops. There is a VGA webcam right in the middle of the top screen bezel for video calls.

Display

The 1080p 14-inch TFT screen is one of the highlights of this laptop and the bezels are not obnoxiously large. The display is plenty bright for general indoor use and it has an anti-glare coating to minimise eye-tiring reflections. Colours are vibrant and viewing angles are good. However, in dark movie scenes, there is a noticeable lack of detail and contrast is also a little weak all of which is to be expected for a laptop in this price range.

Connectivity

The sound system is one of the downsides to this laptop. It lacks bass and doesn’t get very loud but the sound quality isn’t bad. It does have Bluetooth 4.2 support and a headphone jack so you have good sound options. You also get two USB-A and one USB-C port along with full-size HDMI and a microSD card slot. There’s no ethernet port but you do get WiFi.

Software

The Avita Pura 14 comes with Windows 10 S Mode, which is optimised for low-end PCs ensuring only Microsoft certified programs can be installed. This does mean you can only install programs from the Microsoft store and apps like Chrome, Adobe PhotoShop, and more memory and CPU intensive apps can’t be installed. You can choose to disable S Mode, but doing so will only cause system slowdowns due to only 4GB of RAM and weak CPU. If you need to run these types of apps then this isn’t the laptop for you.

Battery

Avita claims up to 10 hours of battery life under perfect conditions, but in real-world use, you will never get close to this.

Verdict

The Avita Pura looks good, is competitively priced, and an excellent option for those with basic requirements.

Available from did.ie and other Irish electrical retailers €399