If it's a phone for endurance you're looking for, this has you covered

The Doogee S88 Pro is not the phone for the masses perhaps, but for those looking for the ultimate in endurance and toughness, it has you covered.

TheS88 Pro is built to withstand serious punishment and thanks to a massive 10,000 mAh battery, you won’t be reaching for the charger for days.

This is a rugged smartphone that features a unique LED lights system on the back, a triple camera array and IP68 dust and waterproof rating that has been tested in all conditions to ensure it is resistant to damage from being dropped and water immersion as well as shock and impact.

The S88 Pro is designed to be tough with top two-colour injection moulding techniques, the hard and soft rubber of the phone are integrated to create a protective shield.

This is a phone that means business and not in a shirt and tie kind of way. You can take it anywhere in any conditions and be fully confident that it can handle it.

Good battery performance

Battery performance is understandably one of the key highlights and it took me four days of heavy use to drain it. With light use, you should be able to get a week or longer. Doogee claims the battery can provide 10-15 days of normal use and 470 hours of standby and 47 hours of talk time. The phone can wirelessly reverse charge other devices too at up to 5W, which is fine for smaller devices like smartwatches or earbuds that support it. You can also use a cable to charger other devices or even phones.

The Doogee S88 Pro has a 6.3-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD screen and a mid-range Helio P70 CPU, which works great for all but really demanding games. There’s a generous 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage if required.

The rear camera setup comprises of a 21MP main camera, 8MP 130° ultra-wide-angle lens and 8MP macro lens. Around the front is a 16 MP selfie camera, which is housed in a teardrop notch in the centre of the top of the screen.

Verdict

The Doogee S88 Pro is big and bulky and feels heavy in the hand. It has a good screen, performs well, has the latest Android OS and lots of excellent features and cameras that are more than good enough for most users. Those looking for outstanding battery life in a rugged body will love this phone.

The S88 Pro is available from Dogee for $329.99 (€280)