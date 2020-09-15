Pixel 4a best point-and-shoot smartphone camera under €400

I get the opportunity to test a lot of new phones and most of them are top-of-the-range flagships. However, not everyone can afford or wants to spend top prices for a phone. The Google Pixel 4a is a mid-range phone that makes compromises in order to make it affordable. It doesn’t have a glass back, wireless charging, waterproof resistance, or multiple rear cameras. However, what it is, is an excellent smartphone with one of the best point-and-shoot cameras.

In general, one of the main things to be compromised in a mid-range phone is the cameras and in some ways, this is also true of the Pixel 4a. It only has a single rear lens and the selfie camera isn’t quite as good as the Pixel 4. However, thanks to the wonders of computational photography the Pixel 4a camera somehow manages to punch way above its weight and not just in the mid-range category.

Impressive display

The Pixel 4a may have cut some corners to make it affordable, but not where it matters most. The display is a 5.8-inch OLED with impressive screen brightness, colour, vibrancy, and sharpness with a resolution of 1080px x 2340px. The glass screen is Gorilla Glass 3 and it will scratch easily, so a screen protector is highly recommended.

It runs on 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 730G CPU. The display runs at 60Hz instead of its big brother the Pixel 4, which runs at 90Hz, but it still feels smooth and fast.

At just 143 grams the Pixel 4a is small and light and feels great in the hand. I really enjoyed the change from massive phones with big screens in daily use.

The Pixel 4a has what some might consider a boring design. However, when you look at Google's range of hardware it follows the same design language, which makes sense. The back isn’t made of premium glass but rather a matt finished plastic. There’s only one colour, aptly named Just Black. The power button is the only thing that offers any excitement being a light mint green that stands out from all the darkness.

Battery performance

Performance from the 3,140 mAh battery is good enough to see you through a normal day without looking for the charger. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fast and reliable rear fingerprint sensor that makes using NFC for Google Pay payments painless.

There are dual speakers, something you don’t always get in flagship phones.

The rear camera is 12.2 MP f/1.7, with accurate and fast dual pixel phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilisation. It can shoot video in up to 4K, but only at 30 fps, which is more than average users will need/want. It can also shoot slow-motion video in 1080p at up to 120fps, which slows down video up to 8 times. Videos can be saved in H.265/HEVC for smaller file sizes while maintaining quality.

The front-facing selfie has all the same software smarts as the flagship Pixel 4, but it doesn’t have the same sensor. Images taken are good, but not as sharp or detailed as the more expensive Pixel 4.

The rear camera is excellent. The camera app is responsive and quick to change modes and I didn’t notice much shutter lag which is typical for a camera in this price range. Night Sight is exceptional and even better than most flagships. HDR+ does an amazing job in challenging scenarios with dramatic dynamic range.

Verdict

The Google Pixel 4a is an easy phone to recommend for those wanting a great camera phone for less than €400. It’s a joy to use and you’ll be first to get the latest Android updates.

store.google.com €382.67 with free delivery