Huawei expands portfolio with new wearables and laptops

It’s that time of year where all the big tech companies launch all the latest in hardware and software. Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) this week hosted the Huawei Seamless AI Life New Products Global Launch event, where the company announced new products to the market in Ireland.

Byron Maxi, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Ireland, said: “Great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers. In future, we will continue working with our valued partners to offer more smart and high-quality experiences to consumers worldwide.” Huawei has a track record of innovation in hardware with class-leading phones like the P40 Pro, which launched earlier this year. This weeks new product launch includes five new devices and I’ve had a quick hands-on with two of them and my initial impressions have been very positive so far.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

Huawei has released a number of excellent wireless earbuds, but based on my first impressions, the FreeBuds Pro are companies best to date. Comfort and fit seem excellent and they Huawei says the FreeBuds Pro is the world’s first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support intelligent dynamic noise cancellation. They also claim an industry-leading noise cancellation rating of 40dB.

Launching in end September €179

Hands-on with the new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is stunning on the wrist. It looks and feels incredibly premium with its titanium body, ceramic back and sapphire glass front. It has up to two weeks of battery life, more than 100 workout modes (including skiing and golf driving range modes), plus pro-grade fitness data tracking features. I can see this being hot on a lot of tech enthusiast Christmas lists.

Available end of September €299.

Huawei Watch Fit

At 39g, the Huawei Watch Fit feels as light as a sports wristband. For better or worse, it looks like a stretched Apple Watch, but I have got a feeling this is more of a positive than a negative. The watch features Huawei TruSeen 4.0 to provide more accurate, 24-hour heart monitoring to track changes in blood oxygen, sleep and stress conditions.

Launching in mid-September €129.

Huawei MateBook X

There were two laptops launched including an updated MateBook X, which combines the flagship series’ iconic design and innovative technology. This features a new and improved lightweight design and smart features, including Multi-screen Collaboration. Weighing just 1kg, the lightweight notebook measures just 13.6mm at its thickest part and is smaller than a piece of A4 paper.

Huawei MateBook 14

Huawei also unveiled Huawei MateBook 14. This more affordable laptop promises a highly portable design and powerful performance, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 4000 H Series processor, 2K FullView Display.