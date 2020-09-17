Asus Zenphone 7 Pro turning more than heads

There’s a lot to love about the new Asus Zenphone 7 Pro and not least the awesome interrupted display — no notch, no punch-hole, just 6.7-inches of all screen. Better known for their laptops, Asus is a force to be reckoned with and their latest flagship proves they’re serious about challenging the bigs brands with top-of-the-range specs and both hardware and software innovations.

Display

Personally, I’m fine with a notch. You get familiar with how it looks and become accustomed to working and viewing around it, so to speak. However, it’s refreshing to use a phone that’s all display and minimal bezels although, it would look even better if the bezels were a tad thinner. I’m also not a big fan of the 2020 trend of rounded corners. This makes a phone nice to hold, but the large, rounded display corners are ugly. To be fair, there are few flagships out there that don’t have large rounded corners, including iPhone 11, and only recent phone I tested that doesn’t have them is the Samsung Note 20.

The 7 Pro is a bright OLED display with different colour mode options to suit your preferences. The screen resolution is FHD + (2400 x 1080) along with a 90 Hz refresh rate that makes everything super smooth. The display is vibrant and supports HDR10+ video in apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video along with stereo sound making this a great device for watching movies or playing games.

Cameras

So, where’s the selfie camera if there’s no notch? Like it’s predecessor, the 7 Pro has a rotating rear camera system that can face forward to take selfies. This is far more than a party trick or gimmick because it means you get the best cameras possible for both front and rear without compromises. Everything you can do in normal mode also works when the cameras rotate.

The normal camera is 64 MP - 1/1.73-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture with OIS (4-axis). The ultrawide id 12 MP - 1/2.55-inch sensor, f/2.2 aperture with as close as 4cm focusing for macro shots. The 8 MP telephoto camera is 3x optical and up to 12x digital zoom with 4-axis OIS.

Other than for testing, I rarely use the front camera on phones but the Pro 7 doesn’t have just two set positions. I found it fantastic to get really low shots at ground level. Press the volume up button when in the camera app and the cameras will rotate slowly. This allows you to frame up a shot while almost touching the ground while still have full-view on the display. This is also a great way to stay incognito for street photography too. Rotate the cameras to 90-degrees and shoot away.

When you do want to take selfies or make a video call it’s amazing how much flexibility the ultra-wide to 3x zoom range offers. It’s great for group selfies or getting more of an environment in while on holidays in a beautifully scenic location.

The camera app is full of useful features from point-and-shoot modes to full-blown Pro photo and video modes. Image quality is excellent from all three cameras and I didn’t see major colour shifts between the three different camera sensors.

You can shoot FHD 30fps video from all three cameras, but FHD 60fps, 4K 30fps, and 4K 60fps are limited to the ultrawide and wide cameras. Impressively, you can shoot 8K 30fps but only from the wide camera. Image stabilisation is excellent unless you’re running while trying to record video like a mad YouTuber.

An interesting feature only made possible thanks to the unique camera system is panoramas. Put the phone in landscape orientation and press the shutter button. The camera will rotate to take the pano for you. However, I found the results were patchy with variations in exposure across the final stitched photo. I think this can be fixed in a firmware update.

Design

There’s not too much to say about the front other than it uses Gorilla Glass 6. The back is shiny and my review unit came in the Auro Black variant. The 7 Pro is a large phone with a big screen and feels a little heavy and thick in the hand. It’s also slippy but thankfully, you get not one but two cases in the box which is a nice bonus. The weight and size are in part due to the massive 5,000mAh battery which is good enough to see you through a heavy day of use. Overall, it’s a good looking phone with premium materials and top-notch build and finish.

Hardware

Under the hood is the best of what a flagship has to offer in September 2020. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ blazes through everything you can throw at it, especially games. It also features 8 GB of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage.

In terms of connectivity, the 7 Pro lacks for nothing with support for WiFi 6, Dual-band 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 (BR/EDR+LE), supports Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, and of course 5G.

Verdict

Overall, the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro comes highly recommended. It has top-specs, excellent cameras, stellar battery, and is the fastest phone I’ve tested this year.

Available now from Did.ie €859