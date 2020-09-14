TikTok hits 100 million users in Europe

The TikTok app (Peter Byrne/PA)
Monday, September 14, 2020 - 08:10 AM
Caitlin Doherty, PA

TikTok has hit 100 million users in Europe, the app’s bosses have said.

The video platform, which allows users to share short clips they have shot on a smartphone, launched in September 2016.

The app predominantly attracts young people and many of the videos focus on comedy and pranks, as well as dancing and lip-syncing.

Rich Waterworth, the company’s general manager for Europe said: “We’ve been humbled to see how Europe has embraced TikTok during the time we’ve been here.”

He added: “TikTok is a home for positive creative expression – and from beauty, comedy and education, to magic, music and sport, we offer a brand of joyful entertainment that’s authentic, relatable and truly diverse.”

Last month it was reported that the video-sharing platform was considering where to have its headquarters, after claims it was weighing up moving its offices to London.

It was suggested Chinese parent firm ByteDance was considering moving its global headquarters to the UK as part of efforts to distance the app from links to China.

TikTok working to remove suicide video clips

