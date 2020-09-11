Facebook fights Ireland's Data Protection Commission

Facebook is seeking to derail proposals by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) that would curb transfers of vast amounts of commercial data across the Atlantic.

The social network giant said it sought a judicial review of the Commission’s preliminary decision that the company may have to halt trans-Atlantic data transfers using the most commonly used EU tool still available to firms.

“A lack of safe, secure and legal international data transfers would have damaging consequences for the European economy,” Facebook said in a statement. “We urge regulators to adopt a pragmatic and proportionate approach until a sustainable long-term solution can be reached.”

In an investigation into Facebook’s data transfers, the DPC told the company that so-called standard contractual clauses “cannot in practice be used for EU-US data transfers,” according to a blog post by Facebook this week.

While the order isn’t final and will still need the backing of other EU data watchdogs, it could also put in doubt data transfers with the same tool by other tech firms under the Irish authority’s purview. The legal clash follows a shock decision in July by the European Union’s top court to topple the so-called Privacy Shield over fears EU citizens’ data isn’t safe once shipped to the US.

The DPC declined to comment on the lawsuit.

