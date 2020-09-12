Huawei ultrabook has all bases covered

Huawei is well known for its premium phones, but until recently, you couldn’t walk into a shop in Ireland and buy one of their laptops. Thankfully, now you can and I’ve been testing their top-of-the-line ultrabook, the MateBook X Pro for the last couple of months for this long-term review.

Design

This is one of the best looking and thinnest laptops in its class. The unibody design is built from aluminium and is a mere 14.6mm thick. It’s also light weighing in at only 1.33 kg and even the 65 W USB-C charger is reasonably light and compact, but with a rated 13 hours of battery life, you won’t need it too often.

One of the MateBook X Pro's unique design features is the pop-up 1MP webcam. This is concealed under a key right in the middle of the top row of keys on the keyboard. Some will argue that this is a terrible place to put a camera since it is looking up at your face/nose at an unflattering angle. This is true but is easily overcome by raising the laptop or moving further away from it. For me, I mostly turn off the camera on video calls and you also have the added privacy benefits by having a physical method of turning off the camera.

What you can’t argue about is that by removing the webcam from the screen area, you end up with super-thin bezels all the way around the screen resulting in a streamline and modern look, while maximising screen size and minimising the overall footprint.

Sound and vision

The screen is an impressively bright 13.9-inch LTPS LCD panel with a resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixel. Huawei claims 100% RGB coverage and I found it accurate for all of the photographic colour work I did on it.

The display supports HDR in apps like Netflix and YouTube and the image quality is excellent. The quad-speaker setup produces impressive sound quality despite the petit size of the MateBook X Pro. It also supports Dolby Atmos, which sounds amazing although currently, there are only thirty plus shows on Netflix that support the Atmos sound format.

The MateBook X Pro features a touchscreen and it works brilliantly. It has good touch sensitivity and is very responsive to panning and zooming in on items on the screen.

Hardware features

Unfortunately, there’s no Windows Hello camera — instead, there’s a fingerprint reader built-into the power button, which is conveniently located on the top right of the keyboard. This works flawlessly to quickly unlock windows without having to put in a password or PIN number every time.

Keyboards can make or break a laptop and those on the MateBook X Pro are good. There’s a decent amount of key travel and there’s a quiet, but distinctive tapping sound when you’re typing on them providing good feedback. What really helps the overall typing experience is the large palm rests either side of the large trackpad which is a joy to use. There’s just the correct amount of resistance on the trackpad for precision and it’s also smooth enough to make it nice to use. My preference is still a mouse, but on occasions, I had no problem spending a full day using the trackpad.

In terms of ports you’re well covered with two USB-C ports (both support data, charging, and DisplayPort) and a single USB-A 3.0 port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Performance

My review device came with a quad-core Intel Core i7-10510U running at 1.8GHz, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage as well as dedicated graphics in the form of an Nvidia GeForce MX250. This is a powerhouse on paper and in use. However, when pushed to the limit for extended periods, the base of the laptop got hot to touch and the CPU throttled down and there was a noticeable performance hit. To be fair, this is an ultrabook and like every other laptop in this class, it’s not going to replace a dedicated workstation which can have all the cooling it requires to keep it at full throttle. It’s just worth noting that this isn’t a device for those who are looking to render large 4K video projects on the go.

For everything else, it will breeze through any workload with ease. The extra grunt provided by the GPU came in handy for apps like Lightroom and PhotoShop.

The Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics offer excellent power to performance and will handle some light gaming titles, but not intensive titles like Call of Duty Warzone or similar.

Battery Performance

Huawei claims up to 13 hours of local video playback, so if you’re streaming your movies, you can expect less. In general use, battery life varied from four to eight hours. If you use apps that are CPU and GPU intensive the battery will drain much quicker. This is the same for all laptops regardless and overall, battery performance is excellent.

Verdict

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best looking and fully featured ultrabooks I’ve used in 2020. It does have some thermal constraints, but that’s the compromise you get with an ultrabook that’s so portable and sleek. The screen is also a massive selling point, as is the battery life and overall performance.

Price

Available now from Harvey Norman with prices from €1,599 (i5, 16GB, 512GB)