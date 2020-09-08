TechNow: 48 brings new mobile offering for just €7.99 a month

48 brings new mobile offering for just €7.99 a month The battle for mobile data continues as Ireland’s first digital-only youth mobile network, offers mobile plans at just €7.99 per month.

GoMo offers a similar plan for €12.99 with over 150,000 customers.

The new membership plan, which is available to all new customers who sign up, includes 100GB of data, all calls and all texts as well as 10GB of roaming data. It almost sounds too good to be true.

It remains to be seen how many news customers this will attract for 48 and if customers from other networks, including GoMo will make the move to save at least €5 a month.

The company says that there’s no limit on the number of new customers who can avail of the new membership plan as long as they sign up before November 10, 2020.

As well as the lowest ever monthly price, new customers can also enjoy a host of market-leading flexi-data features that are a first for any mobile network in Ireland.

48 customers can carry, save, share, swap and donate their data each month meaning they can continue to do all of the things they love like talk, text, internet without having to worry about the cost.

Speaking about the new membership plan, Eilis Fitzgerald, Marketing Manager, 48 said; “We revamped our plans earlier this year with the intention of changing up mobile. We wanted to co-create a mobile network alongside our customers that truly works for them.

"We listened, listened again and then listened some more! We believe that we have created a membership plan that delivers the goods; loads of data, unlimited minutes and text with the flexibility to use it how they want to. All for only €7.99!”

For customers wanting to change up their mobile experience, it’s simple to join; new customers can visit 48.ie or download the My48 app, fill in their details to receive their new SIM through An Post to any address in Ireland.

For more see www.48.ie

48 New Membership Plan:

€7.99 monthly membership 100GB data ALL minutes Unlimited texts 10GB EU/UK Roaming 4G connectivity

Flexi-Data features:

CARRY IT: Roll any excess data over to next month before you lose it.

SAVE IT: We get a lot of rainy days in Ireland. Save 5GB for a really wet one or an emergency.

SHARE IT: BFFs share everything. If yours is on 48 and needs some data, share some of yours through the My48 App.

SWOP IT: Turn minutes into gigabytes. Exchange minutes not used for extra data BORROW IT Down on data? Mates have nothing for you? Once a month, we’ll spot you 1GB and you can get us back next month - we’re sound like that.

DONATE IT: Turn data into donations. Donate up to 1GB of data to 48’s chosen charity, FoodCloud (the equivalent of 50 cent).