Up your game for podcasts Trust Fyru microphone

People are launching podcasts everywhere these days and it has never been so easy or cheap to get up and running. Of course, you can use your phone to record audio, but if you really want to up your game then consider something like the Trust Fyru GXT 258 4-in-1 microphone.

In the box, you will find the microphone, an adjustable stand and a braided 1.5 metre USB type C cable.

The all-black microphone is heavy but feels stylish and premium. It has two knobs; one is for the microphone gain adjustment, which also serves as a mute button when you press it in and the other is for headphone volume.

Below these knobs is the 3.5mm zero-latency headphone monitoring port, to listen to what you’re recording in real-time and without delay. The easily accessible port allows users to listen to their recordings on headphones, making sure to focus the sound on the targeted recording.

On the bottom side, there’s a universal 5/8” screw mount to fit many microphone arms and other accessories. Here you’ll also find a small button, which is used to change the lights of the microphone. You can use this to toggle between the five colours.

The lights can add a mood to a desk set up making it ideal for video recording. There is a sixth red colour that lights up when you press the mute button.

On the top of the Fyru is a mode button which is used for changing the microphone array pickup patterns.

The Trust Fyru GXT 258 microphone.

It supports the four most common pickup patterns meaning it has four different ways of recording. The most common mode is cardioid, which is a single mic facing towards you and this has a single light on to indicate which pattern is active.

This will only pick up the sound in front of the mic making it ideal for voiceovers and streaming sessions as it does not pick up any background noise. Mode two is the stereo mode with two lights, left and right and this is ideal for recording live music.

The third mode is the bidirectional mode with two lights lit back and front and this is a deal for recording a duet or a two-person interview. Mode four is the omnidirectional mode when all lights are lit and this means that it picks up sound equally from all four mics.

This is ideal when you want to capture the ambience of a room.

I’ve used the Fyru to record live music, make Zoom calls and general vocal test recordings. The sound quality is excellent and my voice sounded natural with excellent bass tones. I compared the sound against my Zoom H2 recorder and to my ears, it sounded just as good.

The modes make the GXT 258 a versatile mic for lots of various uses but it’s important to note that this mic will only work on a PC since it needs to be connected via a USB C cable.

The tri-legged stand that comes with the mic is nice and heavy and one of the legs can be adjusted to change the angle of the mic.

If you don’t like the lights, you can turn them off but for some reason, the light on the mode button can’t be turned off.

Verdict I have nothing bad to say about the Trust Fyru GXT 258 and it’s priced just right. The only thing missing is a pop guard and it would have been nice if it was included in the box.

The Fyru does have an internal pop filter that helps to filter out unwanted background sounds for even smoother results but an external filter is essential if you’re going to use it close up to avoid those pops.

Argos.ie, €147.55