Sanofi and GSK start human trials for Covid-19 vaccine

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) began testing their experimental Covid-19 shot in the first patients yesterday and aim to start late-stage trials before year-end.

The drugmakers, who both operate large facilities in Waterford, started human studies at 11 sites across the US. The trial — which compresses the early and middle stages of clinical tests — will assess 440 healthy patients in two age groups: 18 to 49, and over 50. Sanofi and GSK aim to have results by December, allowing the final stage to begin.

There are more than 175 Covid-19 vaccines currently in development, according to the World Health Organization, and 33 in human trials. A handful have ambitions to secure emergency use authorizations.

“I’m not concerned that we’re a few months behind some of the other vaccine candidates,” John Shiver, senior vice president of global vaccine research and development, said in an interview. Sanofi’s expertise in conducting trials and “experience with very similar viruses” will allow it to gain back time on its peers, he said, and ultimately, multiple shots will be needed.

Sanofi shares rose 0.9% early Thursday in Paris, with GSK up 0.6% in London.

The Sanofi partnership is one of seven vaccine collaborations GSK is involved in after the company decided to use its adjuvant system to work with multiple candidates. The British drugmaker has also partnered with Chinese biotechnology company Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Canada’s Medicago Inc.

The vaccine candidate relies on technology Sanofi uses to make influenza shots and GSK's adjuvants, which enhance the body’s immune response. Sanofi also has a messenger RNA vaccine in development. Shiver said both candidates reported “compelling” data in pre-clinical studies.

“They showed very, very high levels of neutralizing antibodies in monkeys that are comparable to levels in humans who recovered from the Covid-19 infection,” Shiver said of the pre-clinical studies, which are to be published in medical journals later this year. That data gave Sanofi confidence as it moves to the next stage, he said.

As Sanofi turns its attention to phase 1/2 trial enrollment, it’s focused on recruiting a diverse cohort that reflects different geographies, races, ethnicities, genders and ages.

“Older people, unfortunately, people like me over the age of 50, tend not to respond as well to vaccines,” Shiver said. Sanofi is targeting the enrollment of 140 people over age 50 to identify a vaccine formulation that’s best suited for them, he said. The Sanofi-GSK vaccine will likely require a two-dose regimen.

The Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” effort is providing as much as $2.1 billion to Sanofi and GSK to fast-track its shot. If successful with regulatory approval in the first half of 2021, the companies plan to make one billion doses next year.

Bloomberg