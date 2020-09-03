Rise in 'fake news' noticed by two-thirds since pandemic began

Two-thirds of people have noticed an increase in 'fake news' circulating online since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey has found.

The survey by Pure Telecom found that 67% of people in Ireland have noticed an increase in content meant to deliberately misinform being circulated online since the start of the pandemic.

The spread of misinformation and rumour has been described as an 'infodemic' by the World Health Organization.

It also found that 56% of adults in Ireland are now consuming more online news since the outbreak of Covid-19. That percentage is significantly higher for older people, with 67% saying they are now getting more of their news from online publications.

"Our reliance on online services has been heightened since the start of the pandemic. We all want to get instant updates on the spread and containment of the virus and that has led to a significant increase in online news consumption," said Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom.

"Usually, it’s the younger generations driving the move to digital, so it is interesting that the Baby Boomer generation has seen the biggest rise in online news consumption.

Given the increased appetite for online news, our research highlights the importance of ensuring that we are all getting our information from reliable, trusted sources.

Social media use is also up considerably. 53% of the 1,000 people surveyed by Censuswide said they have been using social media platforms more. Gen Y counts for the greatest increase in social media use at 62%.

Mr O'Connell added: "The Covid-19 restrictions were – and are continuing to be – hard on us all, so it’s not surprising that more of us have been resorting to social media. It is allowing us to stay connected and maintain some sense of social activity and normality at a time that has been extremely stressful for everyone."

More than a quarter of adults in Ireland, meanwhile, have been listening to a greater number of podcasts.

It comes amidst a sharp rise in online activity globally, with Pure Telecom reporting a 30% increase in internet traffic since mid-March when the first wave of restrictions was announced in Ireland.