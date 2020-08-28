Ireland can be a global leader in remote working, says Dell chief

IRELAND can emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic with an enhanced reputation among global corporations as an optimum location in which to do business.

“We have been very quick to adapt to remote working in Ireland,” said Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland. “There is a great opportunity for Ireland to build upon its reputation as a business destination of choice.”

More than 90% of Dell's workforce is currently working remotely. Jeff Clarke, Dell Technologies COO and vice-chairman, has predicted that around 50% of the global workforce will continue working remotely even after the pandemic.

Dell is not alone in seeing how global digital transformation can deliver expanding talent pools and help reduce environmental impacts. The pandemic is also adding urgency to global efforts to scale up network bandwidth.

Remote work is part of national strategy in Ireland. The Government has set a target for a minimum of 20% of public service employees to continue working remotely long term.

Workers have an appetite for this also. An NUIG study showed that while over 51% of workers surveyed had never worked remotely prior to Covid-19, now 83% want to continue working remotely after the crisis.

Michael Dell, whose innovation with connected workspaces has carved a path for today's trends in digital transformation and remote work.

“More than ten years ago, Michael Dell came up with the concept of connected workspaces and we have been developing and enhancing technology to allow people at Dell to work remotely.

“We have developed solutions to allow team members to work productively in a remote home environment, ensuring they are more productive and agile. We have been seeing great results from that strategy.”

Once you take proximity to workspace out of the equation, companies are now able to recruit new talent who can work in remote locations.

Workers are enjoying lower rents, no time and cost wasted on long commutes, happier that they're not adding to global pollution.

The big global corporations have long seen the benefits and invested heavily in the infrastructure and bandwidth needed to support the scaling up of remote working. The same logic is now driving smaller companies in the same direction, and Dell Technologies is playing a lead role in driving this “fourth industrial revolution”.

Dell has made $9bn available in financing to SMEs globally to help fund IT investment this; this includes businesses in Ireland.

The company's financing wing, Dell Financial Services, also advances credit to companies who want to invest in their infrastructure. Dell is offering 0% financing for 24 or 36 months on data centre infrastructure products and services.

It is also offering deferred payments across its portfolio and services, including 180 days deferral on data centre infrastructure products and 90 days on laptops and desktops. It is also offering short term deals and partner reliefs.

“Dell works with clients who employ anything from two employees right up to giant corporations,” said Jason Ward. “The premise of this initiative is to support business growth.

“In the case of Ireland, we want to help reboot the economy, in particular to help SMEs drive and grow their business. And it is good for Dell to partner with these small companies.

“If you look at, say, a small data analytics company. It may now be an SME analysing customer behaviour for big clients, but that SME could quickly grow into a huge company itself. We believe it is incumbent on Dell to help those companies to grow, to help those SMEs to develop their IT landscape.”

Dell Technologies is helping Irish SMEs preserve cash flow within their business while continuing to invest in the technology. The problem for many SMEs is that they are working with out-of-date technology.

Dell's research shows that more than 50% of businesses rely on outdated IT infrastructure, overloaded with data, unable to work fast enough and operating with privacy and cybersecurity concerns.

Jason Ward adds: “Cloud is being touted as the panacea for small business, but when it comes to cloud strategy, avoid being locked into a single public cloud vendor. It is so important to have the ability to work across all clouds in a very automated way, without vendor lock-in.

“This will help SMEs to manage costs and reduce risk. Dell Technologies provides solutions through VMWare to enable SME embrace all of the cloud vendors and move workloads to and from various cloud providers as their cost profile and workload dictates.”

Dell is advising SMEs to:

1. Deploy technology as a utility service: Look for ways to consume IT where you only pay for what you use via a subscription-based or consumption-based model.

2. Make choices with the future in mind: Seek to modernise existing IT with tech partners who can deliver system upgrades at any time with no extra costs.

3. Avoid being locked into a single Cloud: Manage cost, risk and data in more meaningful ways by spreading IT operations across multiple public and private clouds.

4. Seek out smart financial options: Opt for smart financial options that offer zero or low interests with deferred payments. Or try to put all costs into one payment plan.

5. Lease your equipment: Whether it be new or refurbished, which can sometimes be more cost-effective. Leasing refurbished equipment can also help your business meet its sustainability goals.