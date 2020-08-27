LG creates battery-powered face mask it calls a ‘wearable air purifier’

LG said the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier could help solve the problem of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposable masks being in short supply.
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 12:01 PM
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

LG has unveiled a new face mask which includes built-in fans and filters to create what the company is calling a “wearable air purifier”.

The battery-powered mask includes two H13 HEPA filters, similar to those used in home air purifying products, as well as dual fans and a patented respiratory sensor to adjust the fan speed in line with the wearer’s breathing speed.

The battery can last up to eight hours on a single charge, and the device comes with a case which houses UV-LED lights that kill germs between uses, while the case can also send alerts to an LG app to notify the user when the air filters need to be replaced, LG said.

The mask includes replaceable air filters (LG)

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing line-up of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” LG’s president of home appliance and air solutions Dan Song said.

“At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.”

The Korean tech giant is to officially reveal the mask during the IFA technology trade show in Berlin next week, which is going ahead both virtually and in a much-reduced capacity in person.

The company has not yet confirmed the price or release date for the mask.

