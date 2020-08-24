Smartphone app measuring night-time coughing ‘may help spot worsening asthma’

Smartphone app measuring night-time coughing ‘may help spot worsening asthma’
The research is to be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress (Yui Mok/PA)
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 22:01 PM
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

A smartphone app which measures the night-time coughing of those with asthma could help predict when symptoms are getting worse, research suggests.

The study saw asthma patients sleep with a smartphone in their bedroom for 29 days with the app running in order to measure the noise of coughing during the night.

Patients were also prompted to report night-time symptoms themselves, with the results indicating that there was a link between an increase in coughing and worsening asthma symptoms.

Dr Frank Rassouli, from the Cantonal Hospital in St Gallen, Switzerland, who ran the study, said the app could help with asthma treatments going forward.

Monitoring asthma is really important because if we can spot early signs that it’s getting worse, we can adjust medication to prevent asthma attacks

Dr Frank Rassouli, study author

“Until now, we haven’t had a reliable tool for measuring people’s asthma symptoms overnight, so we know very little about night-time coughing and what it means,” he said.

“Our results suggest that night-time coughing can be measured fairly simply with a smartphone app and that an increase in coughing at night is an indicator that asthma is deteriorating.

“Monitoring asthma is really important because if we can spot early signs that it’s getting worse, we can adjust medication to prevent asthma attacks.”

The research is to be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in September.

Dr Rassouli said he and his team now hope to trial the same technology on patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which also causes breathing difficulties.

More in this section

39c18bd3-43fa-4d58-92d1-c45a4f34a278.png Zoom apologises for disruption after fixing service outage
TikTok-Trump-Legal Challenge TikTok to fight Trump over pending order to ban app
Apple_new-iPad-Pro_03182020 TechNow: The pro that helps you work, rest and play
asthmahealthtechnologyplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices