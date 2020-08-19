TechNow: Buds Live fit like a dream

One of Samsung Buds Live’s most notable features is their kidney shape, which looks a little strange but actually, they’re genius.

Why? Because they’re probably one of the most comfortable earbuds I’ve worn to date and it’s not surprising when you consider they look like they’ve been moulded from someone’s ears.

Comfort

Earbuds have to be comfortable first because no matter how good they may sound.

I always recommend a person try before you buy as we all have different shapes and sizes of ears so one size doesn’t fit all.

For me, the Buds Live are so light and comfortable to use that I didn’t mind wearing them for long periods.

The fit is incredibly secure, so there’s no fear of them falling out of your ears regardless of what you’re doing.

They’re sweat-proof too, so ideal for those who like to workout.

Sound

You get a 12mm speaker in each bud that can produce excellent bass with good overall sound quality.

The bass can be a little muddy and overpowering at times in their default mode but I think most listeners will appreciate the extra boom.

You can use the Galaxy Wearable app to change the sound profile which has six presets.

Unfortunately, you can’t tweak individual eq levels to allow you fine-tune the sound to your liking. Again, most people will be more than happy with the presets.

It’s also worth saying that the Buds Live sound excellent for listening to podcasts. Vocals sound really natural and not over-processed.

Movies also sound good on the Buds Live with a wide soundstage and the extra bass helps here too.

However, I did notice a little lip sync lag, but this was only minor.

Galaxy app

With the app you can see the battery levels of buds and case, toggle active noise cancellation on/off, there’s an option to change sound presets and change the touch controls or turn them off altogether.

You can also use the app to find the Buds, but this will only work if they’re out of the case and in Bluetooth range.

Mics

There are three microphones on each earbud and call quality is good but not fantastic.

However, it does a great job of block out ambient noises around you.

Active Noise Cancellation

If you’re looking for earbuds with good noise cancellation then the Buds Live are not for you. This is the one area where they fall down.

ANC will subdue low bass tones, but I found it accentuated higher frequency sounds which were irritating.

The case is small and stylish and easy to carry with you in a pocket. It can be wirelessly charged and allows for up to 30 hours of battery life on the Buds Live.

The buds can last five or eight hours with ANC turned off.

Verdict

They’re not perfect but are still my favourite earbuds this year so far for sound quality and comfort.

Available now €199 in Mystic White, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black.