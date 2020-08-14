Huawei P40 Pro+ is true flagship with top-notch cameras to boot

A couple of months ago I reviewed the P40 pro and was particularly impressed with its camera system.

This week, Huawei launched their premium version of the P40, the P40 Pro+, which boasts a world’s first 10x optical zoom on a phone.

Since my P40 Pro review, there have been improvements to the Huawei Media Services.

There are now more apps in the Huawei App Gallery and the new Petal Search app allows you to find most of the ones missing on alternative apps stores.

Design

The P40 Pro+ is almost identical to the P40 Pro but features a stunning white ceramic back (black version also available) that has to be seen to be appreciated.

Not only does it look great, but it’s also tougher and less prone to scratches.

All the same ‘Pro’ features are still here in the plus model including IP68 water and dust proofing and the gorgeous 6.58-inch near bezel-less Quad HD+, 90Hz OLED display.

Cameras

The imaging system features five cameras - an ultrawide (.6x) f/1.8 40MP (10MP in photo mode thanks to pixel binning) and a massive 1/1.28in, 50MP RYYB sensor (1x) f/1.9 50MP (12MP with pixel binning) - the same as those found on the P40 Pro.

Where the P40 Pro had a 5x zoom and a 10x hybrid zoom the Plus has a (3x) f/1.9 12MP and a super-telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom f/4.4.

In 35mm camera terms, this is equivalent to a 269mm zoom lens. Finally, there’s a dedicated lens for depth sensing and this is what provides those professionals looking out of focus backgrounds that work incredibly well for portraits.

The ultra-wide allows you to capture a massive panoramic landscape or cityscape. It can focus close which makes it excellent for creative shots.

The image quality is superb and the dynamic range is maximised by the AI software built into the camera software.

The main 1x lens is for everyday shots and this performs exceptionally at capturing great details in objects and portraits.

I don’t like the way you have to use the slider to go from .6x all the way to 100x.

The 10x lens is f/4.4, so it’s not ideal for dark or low light environments. However, with good light the results are amazing.

When I looked back over the hundreds of shots taken with the P40 Pro+ most of the shots taken at 10x were shots I would not have been able to get with any other phone.

From landscape to nature, you can capture unique shots that other phones can’t capture with the same level of detail. However, I didn’t find the 10x as good in video as it is for stills.

In general, I found the 3x more practical than the 5x on the Pro, which is too zoomed in for most scenarios.

However, 5x is better for those who like to take macro shots of flowers or insects.

The front-facing 32MP selfie camera is the best I’ve used. If you like lots of detail in your selfies and an accurate portrait mode, with excellent dynamic range then look no further.

Battery

An all-day battery on the P40 Pro+ is a reality and if that wasn’t enough, there’s also 40 W superfast charging and even 40 W wireless charging with Huawei’s own wireless stand.

Verdict

The P40 Pro+ is a true flagship boasting top-notch cameras, massive 512GB of storage, premium materials and stellar performance.

Unfortunately, the catch for many is no Google. If you can live without or don’t mind a little hacking then this is as good as it gets in 2020.

Available now from Carphone Warehouse bundled with a Huawei wireless charger, GT2 watch, 6 months Huawei Music, 50GB Huawei Cloud, €50 Huawei points card. RRP €1,399 Sim free