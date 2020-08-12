Microsoft’s Surface Duo foldable phone to launch in the US in September

Microsoft’s Surface Duo foldable phone to launch in the US in September
surface duo
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 14:01 PM
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Microsoft has revealed that its return to smartphones, the foldable Surface Duo, will be released in the US on September 10.

The mobile device, first announced last year, unfolds to reveal two displays which can be used individually or together as a single 8.1-inch screen.

Microsoft says it has been designed to support a number of multitasking modes and includes a 360-degree hinge for placement and use in a range of positions.

The technology giant’s chief product officer, Panos Panay, said the aim of the Duo was “not to reinvent the phone, but to inspire people to rethink how they want to use the device in their pocket”.

Microsoft has previously had success with its Surface range of “two-in-one” laptops, which come with detachable touchscreens allowing the device to double as a tablet.

The Surface Duo will be a new rival in the foldable phone category for the likes of Samsung and Huawei, both of which have released a number of flexible screen foldable devices in the last year.

Microsoft has not released a mobile phone since 2016, when it appeared to give up on the category amid intense pressure from Apple and the wide range of phones running Google’s Android operating system.

The Surface Duo, which Microsoft confirmed will have a starting price of 1,399 US dollars (£1,072), will run on Android.

A release date for Ireland and the rest of the world has not yet been confirmed.

More in this section

Star Trek: the Video Game - Science Museum Video games ‘can help improve literacy among young people’
Technology Stock All Twitter users can now control who can reply to their tweets
Facebook stock Facebook blames coronavirus for taking action on fewer suicide posts
surfaceplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices