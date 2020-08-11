Moshi wireless charging stand does the job

Most mid-range and upwards phones now come with wireless charging. When I don’t need the extra speed of wired charging, especially when I’m sitting at my desk, or at night, I charge sans wires. I use those wireless charging pads where you place the phone horizontally. You have to place the phone exactly, and, invariably, I move it accidentally, stopping the charging. I prefer wireless charging stands, like the Moshi Lounge Q.

Moshi Lounge Q wireless charging stand

Design:

The Lounge Q is inspired by Danish furniture design and features an attractive stand. The back can be adjusted to suit any make or model of phone. The wide, circular base is solid and weighty, so your phone won’t fall over easily. The soft, grey fabric and rubber rim around the base prevent your phone from slipping off the stand. The adjustable back has matching fabric and circular rubber, again to stop it from slipping. Even the subtle Moshi logo is rubber.

Features:

The USB-C cable is connected to the charging pad on the back of the stand, but it doesn’t come with a power adaptor. You’ll have to use a spare one. Also, to get the full 15W of charging power, you’ll have to use a power brick that can meet its requirements.

Q-coil technology:

The internals are driven by Moshi’s proprietary Q-coil technology, which includes a ferrite sheet that offers better charging speed and efficiency, compared to other wireless chargers, say Moshi. This allows Lounge Q to wirelessly charge through cases up to 5mm thick. The stand is Qi-certified by the Wireless Power Consortium and thanks to its extended power profile, it can fast-charge any device up to 15W. Lounge Q is compatible with any Qi-enabled phone and supports both Apple (7.5W) and Samsung (9W) fast-charging (supports WPC Qi-EPP spec).

Verdict: I tested the Lounge Q on a range of phones and devices, with no issues. Earphones with big cases charge easily, but smaller cases, like the AirPods Pro, were too small to reach the charging coils, even at its lowest height setting. It looks great and works as advertised.

Lounge Q (€79) is available on moshi.com and retailers.