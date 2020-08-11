Display adds real clout to smart speaker

In a nutshell, a smart speaker with a display is more useful. I’ve been putting the Google Nest Hub through its paces over the last month and it proves that putting a screen on a smart screen makes it smarter.

Design The Google Nest Hub is consistent with the current line up of Google Nest products with a mix of materials including soft grey fabric and matte-finished white plastic. Physical controls are minimal with only a volume rocker and the back of the right side and a mic mute slider on the top back. I love the design, which is clean and simple and will look great no matter what room you place it in.

The base has a non-slip rubber material and is weighted so that the display won’t fall over easily. This is essential since you can interact with the screen to change things when using your voice is less convenient. Sometimes you just want to touch the screen to pause a YouTube clip, or swipe through the photos in the screensaver album.

Screen The Nest Hub has a 7-inch display and although not very large, it has reasonably small bezels that are the same size all the way around. Text display is nice and sharp and colours are natural and look accurate to my eyes. I love that I can use my favourite Google Photos album as my screensaver. Additionally, you can choose several albums. You can also choose to use the default art gallery of curated images and artwork or select from eight different full-screen clock faces. Thanks to ambient sensors, the screen can get really dim making it an ideal bedside companion. I hate any lights in my bedroom when I switch off the main lights. Even a small LED on a device can light up a room that would otherwise be dark. I didn’t find the Nest Hub distracting from this perspective. The default setting which allows the screen to dim automatically was sufficient.

No camera For better or worse, depending on your views surrounding privacy, there’s no camera in the Nest Hub. This means you can place it in your bedroom without concerns about your camera being hacked. Personally, I don’t have any issues with a camera as long as you can turn it off. Recent Amazon Show devices have a slide to cover function that works simply and effectively. That being said, I’m not sure how much use one would get from having a camera on the Nest Hub anyway.

Microphones The Nest Hub had no difficulty in hearing my voice commands thanks to the two far-field microphones sitting on top of the display. You can set it to lower the sound when you speak.

Google assistant At the heart of the Nest Hub is the Google Assistant. With a glance at the display, you can see the time, current weather for your location.

Use your voice to ask Google questions, like how long will it take to go to work, ask for a recipe for pancakes, convert inches to millimetres or play a specific show from your Netflix account.

When you slide to the right it will also offer suggestions based on the time of day.

For example, in the morning it will show you information about your commute to work with an estimate on how long it will take as well as the traffic and a suggested route. At night time it might suggest you set an alarm or play relaxing sounds. Of course, you can always use voice commands to tell it what you want or ask it a question.

Google Nest Hub, available now from store.google.com €89.99

I have a lot of smart devices in my home and Nest Hub is capable of controlling all of them. This isn’t to say it will work with everything, but Google claims it is compatible with hundreds of devices. You can control most of these devices with your voice. You can also swipe down to monitor cameras, dim the lights, control the TV, and more from a single dashboard on the Nest Hub display.

You can cast YouTube from your iPhone or Android device, but the Nest Hub has YouTube built-in, so you can ask it to play specific videos. You can control playback directly by touching the screen or via voice commands.

Sound As a smart speaker, the Nest Hub can be grouped with multiple speakers. It sounds great for podcasts, radio and even for watching TV shows. However, for music, it lacks bass and the overall sound quality isn’t fantastic. You can pair it with a Bluetooth speaker, but there isn’t a 3.5mm like those found on Alexa devices.

Verdict The Nest Hub is an incredibly useful addition to any home and works well in any room.

I love it in the bedroom for alarms, clock, turning off the lights when in bed or telling it to play a movie on my TV via Chromecast. In the kitchen it’s the ideal display for recipes, setting timers and listening to podcasts or the radio. In recent months, I’ve found it excellent to have on my desk playing YouTube videos or mindless Netflix shows playing away in the background while I happily work away.

