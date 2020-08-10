Amazon rebrands Twitch Prime to Prime Gaming

Amazon rebrands Twitch Prime to Prime Gaming
Prime Gaming
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 20:23 PM
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Amazon has dropped the Twitch name from its subscription offering as the tech giant focuses on growing the Prime brand.

Twitch Prime is now known as Prime Gaming, in an effort to align the perks for gamers closer to other Prime services, such as Prime Video and Prime Reading.

The main Twitch site, well known as a destination to watch live game streams, will maintain the existing Twitch brand.

Prime Gaming will provide the same benefits, which include a monthly Twitch channel subscription and exclusive in-game content.

The move comes amid increased competition among the streamed gaming scene, with Microsoft recently deciding to close its own Mixer platform and partnering with Facebook Gaming instead.

Amazon also has its hands dipped in the development side of the gaming business under its Amazon Games arm.

More in this section

Science and Technology - C5 Dexterous Hand - House of Commons, London Action needed to prevent the use of killer robots, report says
e8ad77e4-60b8-4337-aa45-58dfca0fef46.jpg Researchers examine dangers of lethal superbugs to sea users
The Duke of Sussex at Silverstone Prince Harry accuses social media of creating a crisis of ‘hate, health and truth’
twitchplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices