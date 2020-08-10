Amazon rebrands Twitch Prime to Prime Gaming

Amazon has dropped the Twitch name from its subscription offering as the tech giant focuses on growing the Prime brand.

Twitch Prime is now known as Prime Gaming, in an effort to align the perks for gamers closer to other Prime services, such as Prime Video and Prime Reading.

The main Twitch site, well known as a destination to watch live game streams, will maintain the existing Twitch brand.

Prime Gaming will provide the same benefits, which include a monthly Twitch channel subscription and exclusive in-game content.

The move comes amid increased competition among the streamed gaming scene, with Microsoft recently deciding to close its own Mixer platform and partnering with Facebook Gaming instead.

Amazon also has its hands dipped in the development side of the gaming business under its Amazon Games arm.