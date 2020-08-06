TikTok announces €420m plan to build data centre in Ireland 

TikTok has announced plans to create hundreds of jobs in Ireland with the building of a new data centre.

It is the company's first one in Europe and the investment will be worth around €420m.

The centre will store videos, messages and other data from European users of the video-sharing app.

TikTok says protecting people's privacy and data will continue to be its priority.

TikTok hopes to have the data centre open and operational "by early 2022” and said it signals the company’s “long term commitment” to Ireland.

Roland Cloutier, Global Chief Information Security Officer at the social media company, said: “Back in April, I wrote about our approach to security and explained how my team is laser-focused on building our advanced security infrastructure, designing relevant programs, and engaging with the industry to develop our capabilities further.

“Clearly, a lot has changed since then - but a constant remains our continuous commitment to providing a safe and secure app experience for all of our users.

“A core component of this commitment is our approach to data centre locations - and following a process that first began last year, today, we're announcing our intention to establish a new data centre in Ireland, and our first data centre in Europe.

This investment in Ireland, to the value of approximately €420million, will create hundreds of new jobs and play a key role in further strengthening the safeguarding and protection of TikTok user data, with a state of the art physical and network security defense system planned around this new operation.

“This new regional data centre will deliver tangible benefits, including enabling faster loading time that will help our TikTok community to enjoy an even better experience.

“When our data centre is operational, European user data will be stored in this new location."

Mr Cloutier said the country “already plays a key role in our rapidly expanding European operations.

“Since establishing our EMEA Trust and Safety Hub in Dublin at the start of this year, we have rapidly expanded our team and appointed senior leaders who are continuously enhancing the strategies, policies and processes designed to keep people on TikTok safe.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said the move is “very welcome”.

President Trump has threatened to ban the app in the US, claiming it's a national security risk, something the Chinese owned company denies.