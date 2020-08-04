Review: EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset

Gaming headsets range drastically in price and quality but most of us just want a set that is made well, has decent sound quality and features to match. I’ve been testing the EKSA E900 Pro for the last few weeks and they represent excellent bang for your euro.

Designed for Gaming

The E900 Pro is designed for gamers and you won’t mistake them for anything else. It’s got red accents throughout from the curly cable going from each earcup to the headband to the red ring around where the padding meets the cans. The design aesthetic is subtle enough for gaming headphones and doesn’t scream at too much until you plug in the USB-C cable to your PC and then each side is brightly lit up with three red stripes.

The E900 Pros are designed for gaming and boast 7.1 surround sound although this feature will only work on a PC. This doesn’t mean they won’t sound good for music, watching movies or podcasts as well. You can also use them on anything that uses a 3.5mm headphone jack or by using a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle. This means they’re good for game consoles like the Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch, albeit without the surround sound feature. The E900 Pro is an added bonus if you own a lot of consoles and a gaming PC rig. If you don’t, then the EKSA E900 is probably a better match for a little less money.

Comfort and fit

The EKSA E900 Pros are well built compared to most of the other headsets in this price range. They feel light and comfortable to wear, even for long extended gaming sessions. The ear cups are well-padded and fitted nicely over my ears. The headband is also well-padded and you’d forget you’re wearing them after a while.

EKSAE900 Pro

Sound features

The boom mic extends and stays in position nicely. It is removable too so if you’re not into in-game chat you can use them as normal headphones. The mic has noise-cancelling and did a good job of isolating the ambient sounds around me from those listening to my voice on the other end. They also work great for online chat in apps like Zoom or other group chat call apps thanks to the excellent sound quality and pickup of the mic. I was really impressed at how natural-sounding my voice was from the mic.

Playing games on a PC via the USB-C cable and with 7.1 surround sound enabled via the EKSA app you can hear sounds coming at you from all directions. It really is amazing considering this is accomplished with stereo headphones and the EKSA software and drivers alone.

I didn’t try this on hundreds of games but on games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and FarCry 5 mostly. I could tell the direction of where the sounds were coming from, but at times it was too real and when you’d hear eerie sounds coming from behind you.

The surround sounds also work great for watching movies providing a more immersive and larger sound stage.

Audio controls

You get a two-metre USB-C cable in the box that plugs directly into the left ear cup which also has the mic port along with a mic mute button and volume dial.

In the box

The headphones come in a soft faux-leather pouch, which comes in really handy for not only storing the headphones but more especially, all the extra bits that come with it. These include the detachable boom mic, USB-C cable, 3.5mm cable and the 3.5mm Y splitter adaptor cable for separate headphone and mic jack inputs.

Verdict

It’s hard not to recommend these headphones for casual gamers like me who don’t play enough games to justify splashing out on a really expensive gaming headset. You really can’t beat these for value for money and overall audio quality and features. To get something a little better you’ll have to spend a lot more and they even come with a two-year warranty.

Available now from amazon.co.uk or directly from eksa.com currently on sale for €35.