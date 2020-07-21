Tech Now: Doogee N100 steals the show with a big battery

The Doogee N100 is the second mobile phone that I’ve reviewed here from Doogee and like the S68 Pro, it has a lot of features and performance at a budget-friendly price.

Massive battery

The N100 offers a lot for its asking price of €180, but by far the standout feature is it’s 10,000 mAh battery.

To put this into perspective, one of the most expensive phones on the market, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 3,969 mAh battery.

Of course, you can’t compare iOS directly against Android since Apple’s operating system is able to squeeze more out of each mAh.

Hardware

The N100 is surprisingly smaller than I was expecting for a device with such a massive battery.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max weighs 226g while the N100 is 220g, 6g lighter despite having over 6,000 mAh more battery capacity.

That being said, the N100 is big and a little heavy and also nearly twice as thick as an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Doogee N100 I received for this review was all black with buttons on the right edge for volume up and down as well as the power button.

On the bottom edge is the USB-C charging port with a speaker grill either side.

Unfortunately, there’s no headphone jack, but it does come with a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adaptor.

You also get a screen protector and SIM eject tool in the box. The included power supply supports up to 24-watt charging and even 10watt wireless charging.

Screen

The N100 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+, IPS display with a 18: 9 aspect ratio.

The screen resolution is excellent and the colour rendition is also good however, it isn’t very bright.

This is especially noticeable outdoors, but I found it a little dim even in brightly lit areas too.

This isn’t a dealbreaker, especially considering the price but it is worth noting.

Design

The industrial design aesthetic is an interesting mix of faux leather on the back while the edges have a texture to them with distinctive round screws - two on either edge and four that appear to hold in the camera module on the back.

The phone feels solid to hold and you won’t have any fears of it slipping out of your hand thanks to the non-slip nature of the faux leather backing.

The rear cameras consist of a 21MP main shooter and a secondary 8MP camera, stacked vertically with a fingerprint sensor below them and a dual LED flash to the left.

Under the hood

The N100 uses the MediaTek Helio P23 processor and performance isn’t amazing.

It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the option to increase this via a microSD card.

I did notice apps would take longer than expected to load and there was a hesitation when switching between apps but all this is expected considering the price.

Battery performance

Where the N100 really shines is battery performance. If you’re looking for a phone to last more than a couple of days then this is the one for you.

I managed to eventually kill the battery after four days of medium to heavy use.

The majority of this was streaming video, listening to music, some gameplay, social scrolling and even GPS navigation.

Cameras

The two rear cameras are better than I was expecting but don’t compare well to the best of what’s out there in flagship land.

You do get a Pro mode and even Bokeh and beauty modes. The results are fine as long as you’ve got good light but there’s no Night mode.

It can capture video up to 1080p at 30fps. The front selfie camera is 16MP and supports up to 1080p video but the image does crop in when you switch from photo to video mode.

Image quality is better than expected, but there are no bokeh effects in the front camera.

The front selfie camera is also used for face-unlock which works, but slowly.

It’s the same story with the rear-fingerprint sensor. However, it’s good that you have both as an option.

In the current times, it’s also good to see that the N100 has NFC meaning you can use Google Pay for contactless payments and there’s also Bluetooth, WiFi and 4G.

Overall, the Doogee N100 has a design that not everyone will love, but the massive battery is a winner for those that are sick of running out of juice before the day ends.

Available now from doogeemall.com or Amazon.co.uk