Multiple Twitter accounts compromised by Bitcoin scam

Numerous Twitter accounts of prominent public figures have been compromised by a Bitcoin scam.

The accounts appear to have been hacked to tweet the following message:

"I have decided to give back to my community.

"All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled.

A screengrab of the hacked twitter account scam.

Similar tweets emphasise the limited time span of the charity offer and quote different figures such as returning $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to the address.

Accounts compromised include:

Former US President Barrack Obama

Democrat Presidential Candidate 2020 Joseph Biden

American rapper Wiz Khalifa

US Investment Banker Warren Buffet

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Former Presdential Candidate Mike Bloomberg

Tech entreprenuer Elon Musk

In a statement tonight Twitter said: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.

"We are investigating and taking steps to fix it.

"We will update everyone shortly."

It is unknown whether direct messages or 'dms' have been compromised.