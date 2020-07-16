Multiple Twitter accounts compromised by Bitcoin scam

Numerous Twitter accounts of prominent public figures have been compromised by a Bitcoin scam. 
Numerous public figures include former US President Barrack Obama seem to have been affected. Picture: Getty
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 00:27 AM
Ciarán Sunderland

The accounts appear to have been hacked to tweet the following message: 

"I have decided to give back to my community. 

"All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled. 

A screengrab of the hacked twitter account scam.
A screengrab of the hacked twitter account scam.

Similar tweets emphasise the limited time span of the charity offer and quote different figures such as returning $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to the address.

Accounts compromised include:

  • Former US President Barrack Obama 
  • Democrat Presidential Candidate 2020 Joseph Biden
  • American rapper Wiz Khalifa
  • US Investment Banker Warren Buffet 
  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
  • Former Presdential Candidate Mike Bloomberg
  • Tech entreprenuer Elon Musk

In a statement tonight Twitter said: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. 

"We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. 

"We will update everyone shortly."

It is unknown whether direct messages or 'dms' have been compromised. 

