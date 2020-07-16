Multiple Twitter accounts compromised by Bitcoin scam

Numerous Twitter accounts of prominent public figures have been compromised by a Bitcoin scam.
The accounts appear to have been hacked to tweet the following message:
"I have decided to give back to my community.
"All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled.
Similar tweets emphasise the limited time span of the charity offer and quote different figures such as returning $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to the address.
Accounts compromised include:
- Former US President Barrack Obama
- Democrat Presidential Candidate 2020 Joseph Biden
- American rapper Wiz Khalifa
- US Investment Banker Warren Buffet
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
- Former Presdential Candidate Mike Bloomberg
- Tech entreprenuer Elon Musk
In a statement tonight Twitter said: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.
"We are investigating and taking steps to fix it.
"We will update everyone shortly."
We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020
It is unknown whether direct messages or 'dms' have been compromised.